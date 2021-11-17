Leah Remini Supposedly Unrecognizable After A ‘Ton Of Cosmetic Enhancements,’ Sketchy Source Says

Is Leah Remini worrying her loved ones with her extensive cosmetic surgeries? One tabloid claims the actress is “puzzling” the people around her with her looks. Let’s take a look at Remini’s makeover.

Leah Remini’s Makeover ‘Mystifies Pals’?

The latest edition of the National Enquirer reports Leah Remini isn’t looking like herself, and her friends are starting to worry. “Unfortunately, she’s almost unrecognizable,” an inside source dishes. The tabloid speculates Remini’s new look is in preparation for her return to TV. A plastic surgeon who hasn’t treated Remini tells the magazine, “I suspect she’s had Botox to smooth frown lines and wrinkles on her forehead.” The doctor adds, “Her cheeks look fuller — a possible result of filler injections.”

Another doctor speculates Remini went for the full facelift, even opting into an eyelid surgery. But yet another doctor tells the magazine that “her nose tip appears thinner and her lips are definitely fuller.” But the results didn’t impress one of the experts. “She may look younger now, but she also looks a lot less attractive!” the doctor wraps.

Leah Remini Scaring Her Friends With Makeover?

Here’s the thing: Remini did get botox — and she isn’t afraid to talk about it. She hasn’t even sworn off the idea of possibly getting plastic surgery. Last year, a Twitter user commented on how stiff Remini’s face appeared, to which Remini gracefully responded: “I haven’t had plastic surgery yet, but the fact that you noticed my face isn’t moving, means my Botox has lasted all this time, I see that as a positive.”

I haven’t had plastic surgery yet, but the fact that you noticed my face isn’t moving, means my Botox has lasted all this time, I see that as a positive. By the way, I hope you have a great day despite your nasty ass comment. — Leah Remini (@LeahRemini) April 28, 2020

She isn’t hiding the fact that she’s had Botox injections. She even implied that she may one day get plastic surgery. We’re sure those close to Remini already know this, so we doubt they’re “puzzled” or “mystified” as the tabloid alleges. We seriously doubt the magazine is speaking to anyone close to her at all. Remini’s cosmetic treatments do not concern this tabloid one bit. And readers should disregard any doctor that feels the need to comment on someone’s “attractiveness” while giving their medical opinion.

The Tabloid On Celebrities’ Plastic Surgery

When the National Enquirer brings up plastic surgery, it’s really just trying to shame a celebrity for their appearance. Last year, the tabloid claimed Ryan Seacrest almost went blind from a Botox injection gone wrong. Then the magazine alleged Paula Abdul had gone “overboard” on plastic surgery and was scaring her co-stars. And more recently, the outlet reported Tom Cruise was “unrecognizable” after a string of cosmetic procedures. Clearly, the Enquirer isn’t concerned with celebrities’ health or well-being and just wants to insult them.