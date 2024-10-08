‘Law & Order’ & ‘Blue Bloods’ Star Ed Wheeler Dies at 88, Cause of Death Revealed

Ed Wheeler, a character actor known for his roles in Law & Order and Blue Bloods, has passed away at the age of 88.

Videos by Suggest

Wheeler’s wife, Messeret Stroman Wheeler, told Deadline that he died on August 21 in a New Jersey hospital. Wheeler’s cause of death was respiratory failure due to complications from pneumonia.

On Monday, his wife shared a heartfelt tribute to Wheeler.

“In loving memory of my beloved husband, Ed Wheeler,” Messeret wrote on Instagram. “You brought light, laughter, and love into every corner of my life and the lives of all who knew you. Your talent, dedication, and passion were unmatched—whether on stage, in front of the camera, or behind the scenes. From national commercials to the esteemed Negro Ensemble Company, your presence was felt and cherished.”

Ed Wheeler pictured with his wife Messeret Stroman Wheeler. (Image via Instagram / @messeretstromanwheeler)

“My Honey Ed, you were more than just a public figure; you were a guiding light, a supportive partner, and my heart,” she added. “We built a life and created art together, and your legacy will continue to inspire. I will forever miss your voice, your wisdom, and your generosity.”

Ed Wheeler Starred Alongside Stars Such as Harrison Ford, William Hurt, and Sylvester Stallone

Wheeler was born on February 18, 1936, in Brooklyn. He began his acting career with television commercials before securing his first on-screen role in two episodes of the PBS series Watch Your Mouth in 1978.

His debut film role came in 1987’s Broadcast News, directed by James L. Brooks. Wheeler starred alongside William Hurt, Holly Hunter, and Albert Brooks.

Wheeler’s filmography also features notable titles such as Presumed Innocent with Harrison Ford, the Stephen King adaptation Thinner, and Daylight with Sylvester Stallone. He also starred in the 90s Hollywood version of Godzilla, Head of State, and The Good Heart.

From 1992 to 2004, Wheeler featured in six episodes of Law & Order and made guest appearances on shows such as Whoopi, Hope & Faith, Cupid, and One Life to Live. His last acting role came in 2010 when he appeared in an episode of Blue Bloods.

The late star and his wife established a production company that brought the 2023 short film “Keepers of the Flame” to life.

Meanwhile, Wheeler was not only a theater star but also an alumnus of the Negro Ensemble Company. He showcased his talent in productions such as “Zooman and the Sign,” “The Dance on Widow’s Row,” “The Waiting Room,” and many others.

In 2017, Wheeler was honored with the Living Legend Award by the National Black Theatre Festival in recognition of his significant contributions to American theater and the entertainment industry.

Wheeler is survived by his wife, as well as his nieces, nephews, and extended family.