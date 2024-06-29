Lauren Sánchez Sports Tiny Gold Bikini While Jet Skiing With Jeff Bezos

Lauren Sánchez and Jeff Bezos’ Greek getaway featured sun, surf, and jet skis—proving that billionaires like to splash their cash in style.

On Thursday, June 27, the couple was photographed cruising the Aegean Sea. Sánchez, 54, chose a tiny gold bikini complemented by large sunglasses, while her fiancé, the 60-year-old Amazon founder, sported a life vest and swim trunks.

The Jet Setting Couple Journeyed to Japan Recently

Of course, vacationing around the globe is an old hat for Lauren Sánchez and Jeff Bezos. They journeyed to Japan earlier this year for a spring trip with their blended family. She has three children; he has four.

Sánchez has a 23-year-old son, Nikko, with her ex, former NFL player Tony Gonzalez. She also shares a 17-year-old son, Evan, and a 16-year-old daughter, Ella, with her ex-husband, businessman Patrick Whitesell.

Meanwhile, Bezos shares four children with his ex-wife, MacKenzie Scott. The couple was married for 25 years before announcing their divorce in January 2019. Following their divorce, Scott became the third-wealthiest woman in the United States. Her reported network is 36 billion dollars.

Bezos has diligently safeguarded his children’s identities, with only his eldest son Preston’s name known to the public. Although his exact age is unconfirmed, he is believed to be around 22 years old.

The family enjoyed various sights, from cherry blossoms to Tokyo Tower. One photo shows Sánchez seated cross-legged with her kids by a large window, while another captures her working out with them in the gym.

“Japan, you’ve stolen our hearts … It felt like living a dream we never wanted to wake up from,” Sánchez wrote at the time.

Lauren Sánchez and Jeff Bezos Attended the Met Gala in May

The power couple also embraced high glamour: She made a stunning debut at this year’s Met Gala in a custom Oscar de la Renta gown. Her dress, adorned with monochromatic stained-glass florals, perfectly embodied the theme “Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion.”

Lauren Sánchez attends the 2024 Met Gala “Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion” at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 6, 2024, in New York City. (Photo by Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images)

“In my head, it’s definitely a metaphor for life, because it’s a little bit about all your broken pieces in life and putting those pieces back together. It’s not just a dress. It is really a piece of art,” she told Vogue about the outfit.