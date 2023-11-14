Jeff Bezos And Laura Sánchez Roasted In Comments Over Their ‘Uncomfortable’ Vogue Photo Shoot

A recent Vogue photoshoot featuring Amazon founder Jeff Bezos and his fiancée, Lauren Sánchez, for the magazine’s December issue has caused quite a stir online. Several snapshots capturing the couple’s appearance in a Western-themed shoot have sparked a flurry of criticism and discomfort among online critics.

One of the photos showcased Sánchez leaning over to embrace Bezos inside a retro van, adopting a Western-inspired theme. Bezos sported a brown cowboy hat, black T-shirt, and blue jeans, while Sánchez flaunted her toned arms in a fitted white tank top.

However, the reception on social media was less than positive. Numerous users expressed their discontent with the couple’s looks and the decision to feature the billionaire duo in Vogue.

Comments flooded the magazine’s Instagram post, with one user expressing a desire to “unsee this picture,” while another shared feeling extremely uncomfortable with the image. Some criticized the photoshoot’s vibe, calling it “weird” and likening it to Halloween attire, while others compared Bezos to country music stars Kenny Chesney and Tim McGraw.

Critics also questioned Vogue‘s choice to include Bezos and Sánchez, with some remarks indicating bewilderment about their appearance and even mistaking Sánchez for Steven Tyler in solo shots.

The Vogue feature showcased not only joint photos of the couple but also solo shots of Sánchez in various settings, including the desert, a helicopter, and an industrial spiral staircase. However, fans continued to express confusion about her inclusion in the issue, with some users expressing disapproval of the magazine’s attempt to glamorize billionaires.

Bezos and Sánchez’s relationship, which began in 2018, was kept private until Bezos finalized his divorce from his wife of 25 years, MacKenzie Scott, in January 2019. Their engagement was announced in May, and the couple is preparing for their impending nuptials.

in todays edition of content nobody asked for: a Vogue profile on Jeff Bezos girlfriend…. pic.twitter.com/RGxg9xEcBH — LOUIS (@LouisPisano) November 13, 2023

While the Vogue photoshoot aimed to capture a unique moment for the high-profile couple, the online reaction demonstrated a significant level of discomfort and criticism from users regarding both the photos and the couple’s feature in the fashion magazine.