Lauren Boebert’s Massive Body Tattoo Revealed in New Bathing Suit Pics

Lauren Boebert has social media salivating after a thirst trap snapshot of herself sporting a bikini and a body tattoo found its way online.

Rep. Anna Paulina Luna recently kickstarted the conservative women in politics sporting bikini movement. For some reason, she recently shared a video of herself wearing a swimsuit sporting a Donald Trump campaign slogan.

This is Anna Paulina Luna, a Republican congresswoman 😍pic.twitter.com/gpLq5AtEUu — borovik (@3orovik) August 14, 2024

Of course, red-blooded Americans didn’t question a representative of their government acting in such a fashion and soon flooded social media with more images of a scantily clad Luna. It turns out, Luna is a former model who was featured in men’s magazines such as Maxim a decade ago.

Politician and absolute smoke show Anna Paulina Luna.



Just another reason conservatives are better than liberals.



🪵 get my vote. pic.twitter.com/dAoHpwGY8j — Pat MacAfein (Parody) (@PatMcAfein) August 16, 2024

Meanwhile, Rep. Matt Gaetz’s wife, Ginger, was inspired by the attention Luna received and took to X (formerly Twitter) to share a series of sizzling snaps featuring Republican women. Among them, a notable highlight was a bikini photo of Boebert, which showcased a tribal tattoo on her abdomen that wouldn’t have been cool even in 2002 when she likely got it.

We love confident, healthy, patriotic women like Lauren 👙 https://t.co/QZAc7fmmkA pic.twitter.com/OHlAtnmsdE — Ginger Gaetz (@GingerLGaetz) August 15, 2024

“We love confident, healthy, patriotic women like Lauren,” Ginger wrote alongside the image. Of course, the thirst trap image soon went viral, with MAGA-loving denizens of the internet gushing in all directions on social media.

The Internet Reacts to Lauren Boebert’s Massive Body Tattoo

The praise lavished on Lauren Boebert’s swimsuit pic featuring her Limp Biscuit era tattoo was staggering.

“Bravo!! This is what we all need, a reality check! Real American Women still rule!”, one X user declared. “I LOVE her tattoo!! MAGA BEAUTIES!!”, a second X denizen exclaimed. “Oh my, all these beautiful republicans….. If that doesn’t get out the vote not sure what else will” a third fan chimed in.

Meanwhile, another X user wanted a tangible memento of all that ravishing Republican skin. Their idea: “hear me out… Boebert, Luna, and others. 2025 MAGA Calendar.”

Indeed, it would be wall worthy of Waffle House bathrooms all across the United States.

Another X denizen wanted to take the idea a step further with Conservative studs. “Now we need the same thing but for dudes, congressmen without their shirts, dudes,” they wrote.

However, not everyone was impressed with Boebert’s bikini snap and garish tattoo.

“Why am I not surprised that she has one of the worst white trash tribal tattoos I’ve ever seen,” one X denizen and tattoo critic wrote. “That’s the worst tat I’ve ever seen,” a second user agreed.

Meanwhile, another bemused X user simply observed the state of American politics.

“We live in the dumbest times,” they bemoaned.