Laura Lynch, Dixie Chicks Founding Member, Dead at 65, Fans React

Laura Lynch, co-founder of The Dixie Chicks, has passed following a head-on collision in Texas. Fans are mourning the iconic musician.

Lynch’s cousin, Mick Lynch, broke the news to TMZ today. He shared that the bassist and vocalist died near El Paso just after sunset on Friday, December 22. The Texas Department of Public Safety later confirmed the death and revealed some details behind the accident.

According to the department, Lynch was traveling east on Highway 62 when she was struck head-on as a driver attempted to pass another car. Lynch was declared dead at the scene. The driver who caused the accident was taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

As the tragic news makes its way through social media, Laura Lynch’s fans are sharing their grief and sending well-wishes to Lynch’s loved ones.

“It’s a sad day for the music world and fans of The Dixie Chicks,” one fan wrote. “My thoughts go out to her family, friends, and fans during this difficult time.”

“Wow. That 3rd album- before Maines came in- was so good,” another remembered. “Her vocals were great and it had a cool old-school country feel. If [you] are a fan of the genre check it out.”

Lynch remained a member of The Dixie Chicks from its formation in 1989 until 1995. Natalie Maines replaced her.

The Chicks Issue Statement Following the Death of Laura Lynch

The Dixie Chicks, which formally changed its name to The Chicks in 2020, issued a statement following the death of Laura Lynch. On Instagram, the remaining members shared that they “are shocked and saddened” after hearing the news.

“We hold a special place in our hearts for the time we spent playing music, laughing and traveling together,” they wrote. “Laura was a bright light…her infectious energy and humor gave a spark to the early days of our band. Laura had a gift for design, a love of all things Texas, and was instrumental in the early success of the band.”

Lynch co-founded the group with Martie Erwin, Emily Erwin, and Robin Lynn Macy. Martie, Emily, and Natalie remain in the band today.

“Her undeniable talents helped propel us beyond busking on street corners to stages all across Texas and the mid-West,” they concluded. “Our thoughts are with her family and loved ones at this sad time.”