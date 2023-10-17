Latin Crooner Seduces All Four Judges With Chair Turns On ‘The Voice’

In his flirty performance of “La Bachata”, Miami Latin singer Willie Gomez entices all four coaches to turn around on The Voice

‘Blind Auditions’ on The Voice are not only entertaining for fans of the show but also a serves as a platform that launches emerging artists to stardom. In fact, just last week, fans were left buzzing after a 15-year-old contestant got Niall Horan to turn around by pulling off a performance he couldn’t ignore.

Kelly Clarkson, a renowned pop singer and one of the four coaches on the show, has consistently shown an interest in Spanish-speaking singers in past seasons.

However, something extraordinary happened on this eventful 24th season when 37-year-old Willie Gomez took the stage, causing all four coaches to turn their chairs for his electrifying voice.

The singer-dancer who is originally from the Dominican Republic, moved to Miami with his family at the age of 11. Having danced alongside renowned artists like Britney Spears, Jennifer Lopez, and Christina Aguilera, it was evident that the coaches were not dealing with an amateur.

It was Gwen Stefani who turned first for Gomez’s performance of “La Bachata.” At first it seemed that Stefani’s chair would be the only one turning for his performance. Then, Niall Horan, Reba McEntire, and John Legend all followed suit.

“I thought I had you,” Stefani said when Willie finished singing.

“You still have me,” Gomez said while flashing a smile.

And just like that, Stefani now had to compete against the other coaches to convince him to join her team.

Horan was first to try to steal Gomez from the other coaches: “That was so cool. I could tell you were up there [makes as if to dance]. I would be, too, if I could sing like that.”

“I was trying not to dance too much because I’m also a dancer, but I did a little bit,” Gomez said sheepishly.

Horan continued, “That was so impressive. It was such a strong, round voice. What a performance. It was brilliant.”

Stefani then told Gomez, “Your voice is so beautiful and flawless. You have so much stage presence. You’re gorgeous.”

NBC

Horan pretends to send a text: “Blake, she is flirting his pants off.”

Next Stefani said, “I literally need you on my team, so I’m just trying to flirt. I’m joking. I just like this vibe, the energy. I really think that you’re super gifted, super talented. I would love to work with you.”

Then, John Legend made his pitch:

“Your tone is really rich. You have a really nice baritone, but also, I liked it when you got breathy, too. It sounded like, ‘Oh, I can hear this guy making a record that’d be huge.’ Latin music right now is just so big. It is pop music in a lot of ways. The fact that you can dance, and you can sing the way you can sing, you can do all the things you need to do to be a big star. I would love to be your coach. I think we could have a lot of fun together.”

“I know you’re going to be shocked to hear this, but I didn’t understand a word you said,” Reba McEntire spoke.

“She says the same thing to me,” Horan joked.

McEntire ignored him, “I speak two languages — good and bad English. I could give you some Reba-isms and some Okie talk, but I thoroughly enjoyed your performance, you’re singing, your movements. You’re just cute as button. Glad to have you here and best of luck to you.”

NBC

Finally, the time came for Gomez to make a decision.

“It would be an honor to work with any one of you,” he began. “You guys are amazing, but my heart is telling me I should go with John.”

“Another four-chair turn for me,” Legend bragged. “Willie Gomez, this guy’s the whole package. He’s good looking, he can sing, he can dance. I think we’re looking at a star here.”

“We were locking eyes, this whole chemistry thing, and he doesn’t choose me, he chooses John freaking Legend,” a disappointed Stefani said. “Hopefully, he’ll eat some humble pie soon.”

Catch a new episode of The Voice every Monday and Tuesday night at 8 p.m. ET/PT on NBC.