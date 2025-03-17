Latest Update on Queen Elizabeth II’s National Memorial

Nearly two and a half years after Queen Elizabeth II passed away, a new update about the UK’s longest-reigning monarch national memorial has been released.

The UK government announced that it had updated the shortlist of design teams for the upcoming national memorial to Queen Elizabeth II.

The design teams are the following:

Foster + Partners with Yinka Shonibare and Michel Desvigne Paysagiste

Heatherwick Studio with Halima Cassell, MRG Studio, Webb Yates and Arup

J&L Gibbons with Michael Levine RDI, William Matthews Associates, Structure Workshop and Arup

Tom Stuart-Smith with Jamie Fobert Architects, Adam Lowe (Factum Arte) and Structure Workshop

WilkinsonEyre with Lisa Vandy and Fiona Clark, Andy Sturgeon Design, Atelier One, and Hilson Moran

The UK government further revealed that the finalists were shortlisted following the first stage of a two-stage open competition.

“Designers were required to submit examples of previous projects relevant to the vision for the memorial set out by the Queen Elizabeth Memorial Committee,” the update then reads. “Alongside details of the unique skills of their multi-disciplinary teams.”

The winning design team will be announced in the Summer of 2025. This will be after the Selection Panel’s review of the five shortlisted teams’ concepts.

“Design teams have been asked to create a memorial masterplan that celebrates Queen Elizabeth II’s extraordinary life of service,” the update also revealed. “And provides a space for pause and reflection.”

The teams’ designs will also be assessed against wider criteria, including value for money, placemaking, and visitor experience.

The final design will be formally announced in April 2026. This will coincide with what would have been Queen Elizabeth II’s hundredth birthday year.

Here Is Where the National Memorial For Queen Elizabeth II Will Be Located

Meanwhile, the update revealed where Queen Elizabeth II’s memorial would be.

“The site for the new national Queen Elizabeth II Memorial will include the area of St James’s Park adjacent to The Mall at Marlborough Gate, and land surrounding the pathway down to the lake, including the Blue Bridge,” the update states.

The site was chosen due to its proximity to the ceremonial route of The Mall. “It’s historical and constitutional significance and personal connection to Queen Elizabeth.”



