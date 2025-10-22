Latest Update on Former President Joe Biden’s Cancer Treatment

Former President Joe Biden has hit a new milestone in his stage 4 prostate cancer journey, as the former politician finishes his first course of radiation therapy.

According to the New York Post, Biden celebrated the end of his radiation therapy treatment at Penn Medicine Radiation Oncology in Philadelphia by ringing the traditional bell, which marks the end of treatment for a cancer patient.

President Joe Biden’s daughter, Ashley, was in attendance for his latest cancer milestone. In an Instagram Stories post, Ashley shared a video of her father ringing the bell.

“Ring the bell!” she wrote. “Thank you to the incredible doctors, nurses, and staff at Penn Medicine. We are so grateful!”

In a separate post, Ashley shared a photo of her father with her, former First Lady Jill, and other family members. “Dad has been so d-mn brave throughout his treatment,” Ashley stated. “Grateful.”

A Biden spokesperson further confirmed to CBS News that the former world leader had completed several weeks’ worth of radiation therapy at Penn Medicine. His office announced he was undergoing the treatment on Oct. 11.

It remains unclear if Biden will undergo further radiation treatment for his cancer, which his office announced earlier this year.

At the time, Biden was confident in his treatment, telling reporters, “It’s all a matter of taking a pill, one particular pill, for the next six weeks and then another one.”

Former President Biden Previously Spoke About His Cancer Treatment ‘Expectation’

Just after the news broke about his cancer diagnosis, former President Joe Biden spoke to CNN about the treatment.

“The expectation is we’re going to be able to beat this,” he explained. “It’s not in any organ, it’s in – my bones are strong, it hasn’t p–trated. So I’m feeling good.”

Along with his radiation treatment, Biden underwent Mohs surgery, which is a procedure to remove skin cancer lesions.

Former President Biden is expected to make a couple of public appearances following his radiation treatments. He will be speaking in Boston this upcoming weekend as he receives a lifetime achievement award at the Edward M. Kennedy Institute. He will also be headlining an event for the Nebraska Democratic Party next month in Omaha.