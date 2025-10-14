joe-biden-undergoes-radiation-treatment-amid-prostate-cancer-battle

Former President Joe Biden is undergoing radiation treatment just a few months after his office announced his prostate cancer diagnosis.

In a statement to ABC News, the retired politician’s spokesperson confirmed the news. “As part of a treatment plan for prostate cancer, President Biden is currently undergoing radiation therapy and hormone treatments,” the statement reads.

Another source told NBC News that Biden’s radiation treatment is expected to span over five weeks. It also marks a new point in the former president’s cancer battle.

He has notably been taking a pill form of hormone medication.

Joe Biden’s office announced the prostate cancer diagnosis in May, pointing out that the disease appears to be “hormone sensitive,” which will allow for effective management. The office further pointed out that the diagnosis was “characterized by a Gleason score of 9 (Grade Group 5) with metastasis to the bone.”

At the time, the former world leader spoke out about his diagnosis by stating, “It’s all a matter of taking a pill, one particular pill, for the next six weeks and then another one.”

Biden also appeared to be confident in his medical team by noting, “Well, the prognosis is good. You know, we’re working on everything. It’s moving alone. So I feel good.”

Joe Biden Had a Skin Cancer Treatment Done Last Month

Meanwhile, Joe Biden had the skin cancer treatment, Mohs surgery, done last month. This procedure notably removes layers of cancerous skin tissue until no more cancerous cells remain.

NBC News reported that the former president had a large bandage on his forehead following a church service in Greenville, Delaware. However, it remains unclear on what day he had the procedure done.

Just after Biden had the treatment done, his physician confirmed that “all cancerous tissue was successfully removed” and “no further treatment is required.”

Biden previously had a skin lesion removed during a 2023 routine physical exam. It was later found to be cancerous. However, despite the cancerous lesion, his physician stated at the time that no further treatment would be required.

Joe’s wife and former First Lady, Jill, also had skin lesions removed in 2023. She had one removed above her eye and another one on her chest.