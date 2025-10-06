late-night-show-hosts-reunite-for-president-trump-dig

Three late-night show hosts reunited last week to make a simple dig towards their key critic, U.S. President Donald Trump.

Fresh off his infamous late-night suspension, Jimmy Kimmel had Stephen Colbert and Seth Meyers appeared on his show. He then posted a photo of all three late-night show hosts on Instagram with the caption “Hi Donald!” —a reference to the world leader.

President Trump previously expressed his delight at The Late Show with Stephen Colbert being canceled over the summer, followed by the suspension of Jimmy Kimmel’s late-night show.

“Great News for America: The ratings challenged Jimmy Kimmel Show is CANCELLED,” he wrote after Jimmy Kimmel’s show was suspended. “Congratulations to ABC for finally having the courage to do what had to be done. Kimmel has ZERO talent, and worse ratings than even Colbert, if that’s possible. That leaves Jimmy [Fallon] and Seth [Meyers], two total losers, on Fake News NBC. Their ratings are also horrible. Do it NBC!!! President DJT.”

President Trump had also slammed Kimmel following the cancellation of The Late Show with Stephen Colbert.

“The word is, and it’s a strong word at that, Jimmy Kimmel is NEXT to go into the untalented Late Night Sweepstakes,” Trump claimed in late July. “And shortly thereafter, Fallon will be gone.”

Jimmy Kimmel Reveals Why The Late-Night Hosts Appeared on Each Other’s Shows to Drive President Trump Nuts

“We thought it might be a fun way to drive the president nuts,” Kimmel said during his opening monologue while revealing Colbert as his guest for the Sept 30 episode.

Kimmel then went on to discuss the government shutdown, which occurred on Oct. 1.

“Democrats want Republicans to agree to continue funding the Affordable Care Act, whereas Republicans want to use that money to add crab legs to the omelette station at [Trump’s private resort] Mar-a-Lago,” Kimmel stated. “Trump is threatening to make irreversible cuts if there’s a shutdown, which, you know what, I was recently a victim of a government shutdown; they are reversible, I will tell you that.”

Kimmel went on to joke about President Trump and Department of War Secretary Pete Hegseth lecturing military generals about their fitness levels.

“Trump actually said our new military will bring back new focus on fitness. I love the idea that Trump is lecturing these guys on fitness,” the late-night show host continued. “If that isn’t the fondue pot calling the kettle fat, I don’t know what is. Listen up generals, I want to make something very clear, the Pillsbury Dough President wants you to do pilates! The only push-ups Donald Trump does are from the side of an ice cream truck.”



