Late Night Host Faces Continued Illness, Cancels Rest of Standup Tour

A beloved stand-up comedian and former late-night host is listening to their doctor and pulling the plug on their tour.

Taylor Tomlinson recently took to Instagram to let her fans know that her “Save Me” tour is cancelled.

“As you guys know, I had to move some shows because I got sick,” the former After Midnight host explained in her November 18 video. “And if you went to a few of the shows in the weeks before, you know I was sick for a little while. And unfortunately, I am still sick and still dealing with that.”

“Luckily, I have a great team and a great doctor, and I am trying to follow their advice at the moment,” she continued. “As a result, I am not going to be able to finish out these last cities on the ‘Save Me’ tour. This is not an easy decision to make. It’s not one I want to make.”

Tomlinson Admits to Not Being ‘100% for a While Now’

“I haven’t been 100% for a while now,” the 32-year-old comedian continued. “I am really bad at prioritizing my health, and I think it’s just caught up with me, and I need to prioritize that at the moment and focus on getting healthy, not just like, good enough to work, which is what I usually do, and also, like, I don’t want to keep rescheduling on you guys.”

Stand-up comedian and former late-night host Taylor Tomlinson pictured back in March. (Photo by Amanda Stronza/SXSW Conference & Festivals via Getty Images)

The former late-night host explained that it “doesn’t feel fair” to keep pushing shows “weeks or months” out. She also worried that if the tour dates were postponed until after their special was released, people would think, “we could watch this at home.”

“I just want to refund your money… this sucks,” she expressed, apologizing sincerely. “Life happens, and this is just where we’re at right now. I love and appreciate you. Thank you for understanding,” Tomlinson concluded.

Tomlinson never disclosed the nature of her illness.

Fans Rally Behind Taylor Tomlinson After She Cancels Tour

Of course, in the comments section, fans supported the stand-up comedian’s decision to cancel her tour.

“Canceling the ‘Save Me’ tour to literally save yourself feels very poetic in the very least,” one top comment read.”In all seriousness, though, I really hope you can enjoy the holidays and get feeling better soon. Sending healing vibes your way.”

“Good for you for putting yourself and prioritizing your health. We aren’t going anywhere and hope you start to feel relief soon!” a second understanding fan added.

“No apologies for taking care of your health. We should celebrate you for doing it,” a third fan insisted.

Meanwhile, fans looking to get their fix of Tomlinson as she gets her health back on track are in luck. Per IMDb, the comedian has three stand-up comedy specials on Netflix: Quarter-Life Crisis in 2020, Look At You in 2022, and Have It All in 2024.