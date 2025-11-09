beloved-standup-comedian-reschedules-shows-after-falling-ill

A fan favorite stand-up comedian is currently recovering after an uninvited illness stole their spotlight.

Taylor Tomlinson announced on Instagram Friday that her upcoming shows in Raleigh, Atlanta, Nashville, and Pittsburgh have been rescheduled for health reasons.

“After consulting with a doctor, we have decided it’s best for my health to reschedule all upcoming shows in Raleigh, Atlanta, Nashville, and Pittsburgh,” the former After Midnight host wrote.

“I’m truly so sorry. I hate moving shows, but it is unavoidable at this time,” the 32-year-old comedian continued.

Stand-up comedian Taylor Tomlinson pictured back in March. (Photo by Amanda Stronza/SXSW Conference & Festivals via Getty Images)

Tomlinson announced that both Raleigh shows (Thursday and Friday), Atlanta’s 8 p.m. Saturday performance, and Nashville’s Sunday show are rescheduled for February. The Pittsburgh show on Friday, November 14, has been rescheduled to January 11, and Atlanta’s 4 p.m. Saturday show is canceled.

“Again, thank you so much for understanding,” she concluded.

Tomlinson’s “Save Me Tour” continues, with her next gigs in Washington, D.C. on November 21 and 22. This should give the comedian a much-needed breather, though she kept mum on the exact ailment that forced her to hit pause on a week of shows.

Fans and Fellow Comedians Rally Behind Taylor Tomlinson

Of course, fans and fellow comedians promptly flooded her comments with get-well messages.

“Thank you for taking care of yourself and modeling putting your health first,” one top comment from a fan read. “Love you, Taylor. Always wishing you the best,” a second fan added.

Meanwhile, comedian pal Whitney Cummings kept it direct with, “Take care of you!” Anjelah Johnson-Reyes chimed in with, “Said a prayer for you. Rest up,” and Tien Tran rounded it out by writing, “Sending you lots of love.”

Fans looking to get their fix of Tomlinson as she revocers are in luck. Per IMDb, the comedian has three stand-up comedy specials on Netflix: Quarter-Life Crisis in 2020, Look At You in 2022, and Have It All in 2024.

Tomlinson also hosted CBS’ late-night comedy panel show After Midnight. The network canceled the series, which ended in June, after she stepped down to focus on stand-up.