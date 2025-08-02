late-night-host-and-5-time-emmy-nominee-separating-after-12-years-of-marriage

After over a decade together, late-night host Patrick Kielty and his Emmy-nominated wife, Cat Deeley, are pulling the plug on their marriage.

Deeley, 48, hosts ITV’s This Morning, and Keilty, 54, hosts RTÉ’s The Late Late Show and presents on BBC Radio 5 Live. They have two children together.

“We have taken the decision to end our marriage and are now separated. There is no other party involved,” the former couple explained in a joint statement per the BBC.

“We will continue to be united as loving parents to our children and would therefore kindly ask for our family privacy to be respected. There will be no further comment,” they added.

The couple tied the knot in a ceremony held in Rome in September 2012.

Cat Deeley and Patrick Kielty in 2023. (Photo by Stuart C. Wilson/Getty Images)

Deeley rose to fame in the UK as the host of SM:TV Live with Ant McPartlin and Declan Donnelly from 1998 to 2002. In 2002, she co-hosted the BBC talent show Fame Academy with Kielty.

Years later, they became a couple after Kielty flew from Belfast to Los Angeles to have lunch with Deeley.

“Unless someone was stupid enough to get on a plane, nothing would have happened,” Kielty previously told the Daily Mail, via the BBC.

“Cat was in LA and I was in Northern Ireland. So I texted her to wish her a happy birthday,” he added. “When she said she was having a birthday lunch at the Beverly Hills Hotel, I said I’d be there. She told me to go to sleep as I was drunk.”

“That was 2 am. I got up at 5 am, went to Belfast airport at 6 am, got the 7.15 am flight to Heathrow, landed at 8.30 am, took off again at 9.40 am, and arrived in LA at 1.15 pm,” he detailed.

The couple spent over 14 years living in California while Deeley hosted So You Think You Can Dance, earning five Emmy nominations for Outstanding Host for a Reality or Reality-Competition Program. After returning to London in 2020, Deeley began co-hosting This Morning with Ben Shephard last year.

Northern Irish presenter and comedian Kielty started his stand-up career hosting Northern Ireland’s first comedy club, The Empire Laughs Back. He later presented shows like Channel 4’s Last Chance Lottery and BBC One’s chat show Patrick Kielty Almost Live.

Kielty became the host of The Late Late Show on RTÉ One, replacing Ryan Tubridy in 2023.

He has presented several documentaries about Ireland’s The Troubles, including the BBC programme My Dad, The Peace Deal And Me, which explores his father’s death at the hands of paramilitary gunmen.