Late NFL Star’s Brother Arrested For Suspected Arson After Crashing Vehicle Into Local Post Office

The brother of the late NFL star Pat Tillman has been arrested after he crashed his vehicle into a post office in San Jose, California.

According to the San Jose Fire Department, the accident happened in the early hours of Jul. 20 at the Almaden Valley Post Office, located on the 6500 block of Crown Boulevard in South San Jose. Approximately 50 personnel were at the scene.

“Defensive operations were performed to prevent extension,” the San Jose Fire Department revealed. “No injuries reported. Cause is under investigation.”

ABC News reported that the federal postal investigators quickly began their investigation into what led to the crash.

The man arrested for the accident was Richard Tillman, the brother of NFL star Pat Tillman. The late football player is known for leaving his career to become a U.S. Army Ranger in the aftermath of the September 11 terrorist attacks. He was killed in Khost, Afghanistan, in April 2004.

Richard was arrested for suspicion of arson. He has since been taken to the Santa Clara County Jail. Federal investigators further revealed to ABC News that they are aware of and investigating spray-painted words found on the post office building. There were further claims that the driver was live-streaming while driving the vehicle into the building.

Sources close to the investigation further noted that the connection between the spray-painted words and the incident is unclear. It is also unclear if the driver was impaired at the time.

The Post Office Crash Suspect Told Law Enforcement He Was the Late NFL Star’s Brother

NBC Bay Area further reported that the post office suspect told law enforcement at the scene that he was the late NFL star’s brother. He is now scheduled to appear in court on Wednesday at 12 p.m.

The U.S. Postal Inspection Service (USPIS) then issued a statement following the accident. “Shortly after 3 a.m., the San Jose Fire and Police Departments responded to reports of a vehicle on fire in the box lobby area at the Almaden Valley Station Post Office. The fire was extinguished with no injuries.”

“The person in police custody is named Richard Tillman,” the USPIS confirmed. “Who is reported to be the brother of the late NFL player and US Army soldier Patrick Tillman.”

In a joint statement, the San Jose Police Department and San Jose Fire Department also shared details about the authorities’ response. “Upon arrival, they discovered a vehicle had been driven into the post office and caught fire, causing the entire building to catch on fire.”



