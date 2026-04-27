‘The Voice’ Alum Dies Unexpectedly: Dylan Carter Was 24

Dylan Carter, a singer who previously appeared on The Voice, has passed away suddenly. He was 24 years old.

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In a post, The Local Voice, which Carter co-founded, confirmed the news.

“Dylan was the heart of what we do. He believed every voice matters and lived that every day,” the post reads. “Through his music, his kindness, and his smile, he brought people together and made everyone feel seen.”

Describing Carter as a “proud Lowcountry native,” The Local Voice shared, “Dylan also owned Sunny Days RV & Campground and worked as a realtor, always helping others find a place to belong.”

The organization further revealed, “We are heartbroken, but find comfort knowing he is in heaven with his mother. We are so grateful for Dylan, for the love he gave this community, and for the impact he leaves behind. We will carry his light forward and continue this mission in his honor.”

A longtime Lowcountry musician, Carter appeared on The Voice during the show’s Season 24 in 2023. After receiving the sought-after four-chair turn for his rendition of “I Look to You” by Whitney Houston, he joined Team Reba. However, he eliminated during the Battle Rounds after performing ‘Til You Can’t” against Tom Nitti.

Local Mayor Reveals the Cause of Carter’s Passing

Although the cause of death was not revealed, Thomas Hamilton Jr., the mayor of Moncks Corner, that Carter died as a result of a car accident.

“Our family is heartbroken to hear about the passing of Dylan Carter in a car accident. As a gifted singer, he frequently entertained our community with his performances at Town events. His kindness and charm earned him immense respect, and his absence will be deeply felt.

Hamilton then wrote, “To the loved ones and acquaintances of Dylan, we offer our sincerest condolences during this difficult period. The Town of Moncks Corner, its Council, and entire staff extend their deepest sympathies.”

“He was much more to our family than an entertainer; he was our friend,” Hamilton added. “And we are deeply saddened.”

Carter was still involved in the local music scene and was set to perform in Moncks Corner on Monday.