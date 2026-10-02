Late AEW/WWE Wrestler’s Family Speaks out After His Sudden Death

Days after his shocking death, the family of Benjamin Satterly, also known as AEW wrestler Pac, is speaking out.

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Satterly died at the age of 40 on September 27, less than 24 hours after his last match.

Broadcaster Renee Paquette read a statement from the family during a tribute episode of AEW Dynamite from Pittsburgh on September 30.

“We are completely devastated to have lost our beautiful Ben, but the love and support we have received from every corner of the globe has been helping us get through these last few awful days,” the statement began.

“Whilst he will always have a legacy as one of the greatest wrestlers the UK has ever produced, we have been so glad to see so many wonderful tributes that acknowledged who Ben was as a person. He exemplified what it means to be a decent human being and an honorable man with principles who adored his family and his sausage dog son Wolfie.”

In the statement, his family noted how much he loved Newcastle United, nights out dancing with his wife Natalie and friends, and spending time with his parents, mom Jillian and dad Stephen.

They also thanked AEW president Tony Khan for changing Satterly’s life. Additionally, they acknowledged the way Khan and the company stepped up for them in light of his death.

“Ben was so happy and proud to be part of this AEW family and be in an encouraging and caring environment he could feel at ease in. Thank you to all of Ben’s fans for their support over the years,” the family said.

“We send you our love and have been moved to see so many people say so many wonderful things about his impact on their lives, whether great or small. We will love you forever Ben, and our lives will never be the same without you.”