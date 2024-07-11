Las Vegas Casino Forced to Give Away $1.6 Million Before Closing

With its closure just days away, Las Vegas casino The Mirage announced it has $1.6 million to give away before its doors close for good.

ABC7 News reports that, as required by Nevada law, The Mirage will be giving away nearly $2 million in prizes from now until its closure on July 16. The famous casino opened in 1989 by casino mogul Steve Wynn. Wynn sold the casino to MGM Resorts in 2000. In 2022, it was purchased by Hard Rock International for $1 billion.

Under the state’s laws, any remaining balances must be paid out before the Las Vegas casino closes. The Mirage is handing out $200,000 in guaranteed winnings on the slots each day from the first Tuesday through Thursday. On Friday and Saturday, the prizes will increase to $250,000 before dropping to $100,000 on July 16.

The slot machine prizes are required to be totaled $1.2 million. Another $400,000 will be awarded from table game jackpots.

The Mirage announced its closure on May 15 on Facebook. “After 34 amazing years, The Mirage Hotel & Casino will be ceasing operations on July 17, 2024. Over the next two months, we will bid farewell to this iconic and historic property and then we will commence an incredible transformation.”

The Las Vegas Casino’s statement continues with, “We look forward to the beginning of an exciting journey into a new era as Hard Rock Las Vegas will ignite the Strip with entertainment, innovation, and world-class hospitality. We would like to thank all team members at The Mirage for their incredible commitment and helping us provide memorable experiences for our guests.”

The expected opening of the new Hard Rock-themed casino will take place sometime in 2027. For more details about the closure’s cashout, click here.

More Than 3,000 Employees Will Be Laid Off Following the Iconic Las Vegas Casino’s Closure

According to a May report by CNN, more than 3,000 employees are expected to be laid off following the closure.

The Hard Rock stated it would be paying more than $80 million in severance to the Las Vegas Casino employees. The Culinary Workers Union, which represents half of The Mirage’s employees, spoke out about the closure and negotiations it has made on behalf of the workers.

The organization shared it negotiated that workers have the option to choose. The first option will include a service recognition bonus of $2,000 for every year of service. This option also includes six months of pension and health benefits.

The other option is a lesser amount. However, the employee will be maintaining seniority rights for the duration of the property’s closure. They will also have 36 months of recall rights.

“Culinary Union contracts include strong language on layoff, recall, seniority, training, and placement,” the organization noted. “So that unionized workers who choose to retain their recall rights and are recalled within 36 months of layoff will have access to free job training and seniority right of first-access to available job openings when the property reopens, and placement into other job opportunities as they are available.”