Larsa Pippen Sends Arabic Greetings In Glitter Bikini

Larsa Pippen is all glitter bikini from a yacht and sending out greetings in Arabic. The 47-year-old reality star and ex to NBA icon Scottie Pippen is of Lebanese descent, and it looks like she was out to honor her heritage while glammed-up in a recent Instagram share.

Posting for her 2 million followers, The Real Housewives of Miami star stunned fans with her jaw-dropping gym-honed body, going super-swanky in a white bikini and sheer cover-up skirt and sending out major yacht energy.

Larsa Pippen Wows In Bikini With A Greeting

Scroll for the photo, one that adds to the pile of high-end beach looks as Larsa continues to impress her followers. The former BFF to Kim Kardashian, who fronts affordable clothing label Pretty Little Thing, definitely wasn’t shouting out the cheap lifestyle here, seen posing glamorously from the water and showing off her curves and her muscles.

Wearing a tiny bikini that maxed out on the skin, Larsa posed with a swung hip – the see-through skirt afforded a great view of her legs, with Larsa also wearing glittery diamond jewelry, plus shades. A caption thanking her glam team came with the blonde writing: “???? ???.”

The Arabic translates to “wish you were here with me.” Fans, who have replied in Arabic, have also been sending Larsa fire emoji, with the post now sitting at over 15,000 likes. Larsa, who has made major headlines this year for her now-ended romance with married NBA player Malik Beasley, has also been in the news for joining the adult subscription site OnlyFans. See the video after the yacht snap.

Joining OnlyFans With Red-Hot Video

Larsa is now all signed up to OnlyFans, joining the likes of former Disney star Bella Thorne, rapper Cardi B, plus model Jordyn Woods. In May, Larsa announced her sign-up with a sizzling video featuring her in lingerie and in workout mode. She straight-up called out any early haters, confidently telling fans:

“I don’t care what anyone says. Every woman can love and live on her own terms. Welcome to my OnlyFans, a really fun way to get to know the real me and for me to interact one on one with my true fans!”

The Larsa Pippen Fitness founder added: ” I want to show women all over the world no matter where they are in life they can be sexy and successful!” OnlyFans has since been in the news for confirming it would be banning explicit content, only to reverse its decision days later.