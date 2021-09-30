Larsa Pippen Runs Around Hollywood In Latest Peep-Hole Trend Pants

Larsa Pippen is making thighs the limit as she dashes around Hollywood in another head-turning look. The 47-year-old reality star and ex to NBA icon Scottie Pippen was partying it up well before the weekend on Thursday of last week, with paparazzi photos showing her in a killer matching set as she rocked a loud and cut-out two-piece that definitely flaunted her famous figure.

Also posting her outfit to Instagram, the former BFF to Kim Kardashian stunned in her peep-hole getup, with the KIM SHUI outfit making a change from the Pretty Little Thing ensembles Pippen is so often seen in as she fronts the affordable clothing label.

Larsa Pippen Stuns In Cut-Out Two-Piece On L.A. Night Out

Larsa Pippen, not one to do her outfits by half, had opted for a tropical-vibe pants look, one showing off her gym-honed body. The mom of four was seen making her way through Hollywood streets in printed pants with cut-out leg and thigh panels, plus a matching and peep-holed top with animal-print accents. She also sported barely-there heeled sandals, a French manicure and pedicure, plus her long hair down.

Carrying a black clutch, The Real Housewives of Miami star looked more like a 20-something than her actual 47 years, with the skin-baring look doing wonders for her year-round golden tan. The Chicago native was spotted with her arm around an unidentified male as she was photographed near Off Sunset nightclub’s entrance.

Ensuring her 2.4 million Instagram followers got the outfit, too, the star updated from her luxurious home and before heading out while highlighting her matching look and writing: “What’s your weekend looking like?” Here, she tagged luxury French brand Chanel, responsible for the cute black bag.

Joining OnlyFans

Fans have had plenty of headlines from Larsa Pippen this past year, this as she both dated and split from married NBA player Malik Beasley, launched her Larsa Marie jewelry line, and signed up to adult subscription site OnlyFans. The latter came in May 2021, with a sizzling intro video coming captioned:

“I don’t care what anyone says. Every woman can love and live on her own terms. Welcome to my OnlyFans, a really fun way to get to know the real me and for me to interact one on one with my true fans!”

“I want to show all women all over the world no matter where they are in life they can be sexy and successful! Subscribe to my page,'” the reality star added.