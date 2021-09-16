Larsa Pippen Offers Hydration Advice In Her Underwear

Larsa Pippen is dropping a massive thirst trap as she encourages fans to, well, drink. The 47-year-old reality star and ex to NBA icon Scottie Pippen is fresh from an Instagram post flaunting her sensational figure in skimpy underwear, but there was more than just lingerie as the Larsa Marie jewelry founder offered a little health tip.

Larsa Pippen, set to return to screens on The Real Housewives of Miami and recently in the news for earning top-up cash as she flogs mattresses on Instagram, had taken a break from the promos – but not from sharing her good looks.

Larsa Pippen All Undies For Hydration Warning

Scroll for the snap. Pippen, followed by 2.4 million and seeing her IG following shoot up this year amid her recent OnlyFans join, had posed for a cute and sexy selfie. The mom of four, wearing a patterned and semi-sheer black bra, peeped her curvy hips via matching briefs, also throwing out the peace sign and pouting for a super-luscious finish.

Snapping herself amid floor-to-ceiling windows overlooking scenic hills, the blonde kept all eyes on her with a full face of makeup on, also flaunting a mean manicure.

“Stay hydrated my friends,” the star wrote with a wink emoji. Pippen might not have the following seen by former BFF Kim Kardashian, but she’s got her fans. They threw her over 31,000 likes in under 24 hours, with comments sending her all the love in the world.

See The Photo Below

Pippen hasn’t had it easy with fans recently. The star was mega-trolled during her brief romance with married NBA player Malik Beasley over 2020 and 2021. While Pippen defended the relationship, it came plagued by controversy as the Minnesota Timberwolves player’s wife Montana Yao filed for divorce – this, after first seeing photos of Pippen and Beasley holding hands in a Miami Mall in November of last year.

“We had spoken about it. It wasn’t a secret. I know a lot of people that are married and exiting,” Pippen said on the Hollywood Unlocked podcast.

“I’ve played that part. So for me, if you’re not being shady and you’re telling me all your stuff, I’m going to believe you,” she added. The fiesty star continued: “A lot of people are not happy in their situations and they don’t want to jump ship until they see someone they like.”

Pippen separated from former Chicago Bulls player Scottie Pippen in 2018. Their divorce has not yet been finalized.