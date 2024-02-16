Larsa Pippen, Marcus Jordan Have Valentine’s Date Amid Breakup Rumors

There had been mutterings that celebrity couple Larsa Pippen and Marcus Jordan had hit a snag in their relationship. But that didn’t stop the two from enjoying a night out together. TMZ obtained footage of the two spending Valentine’s Day together in Miami amid break-up rumors.

“Larsa Pippen and Marcus Jordan spent the most romantic night of the year together on Wednesday… enjoying a Valentine’s Day dinner fresh off putting their romance on ice. Sources tell TMZ Sports… the couple hit up ZZ’s Members Club in Miami’s Design District, where they looked very much like a couple throughout their meal,” TMZ wrote.

“Of course, this all comes on the heels of the two pumping the breaks on their romance… as our sources told us earlier this week they had some trust issues to work on, among other snags. But the two apparently stayed attached at the hip the entire day — as we reported, they were also spotted buying roses at a Miami flower shop and Larsa’s house on Wednesday.”

Pippen’s Instagram Post Fueled Break-Up Rumors

What fueled the rumors of the breakup between Jordan and Pippen was when Larsa posted a cryptic message on Instagram earlier this month. In the post, she doesn’t say anything about Marcus directly. However, she did allude to the importance of choosing your partner wisely.

“The man you choose to be your partner affects everything in your life,” Pippen wrote.

“Your mental health, your peace of mind, your love inside you, your happiness, how you get through tragedies, your successes, how your children will be raised, and much more. Choose wisely.”

Mase Slams Larsa Amid Break-Up Rumors

The relationship between Marcus and Larsa has always been a topic of controversy. It is not just because she is 16 years his senior. But Larsa was also married to Scottie Pippen, who was a former teammate of Marcus’ father, Michael, on the Bulls. Amid the break-up rumors, television personality Mase slammed the 49-year-old for her social media post.

“What? What?! How dare she have any rebuttal for taking a man 16 years younger than you and acting like he’s the problem… you’re the adult,” Mase said.

“What are you talking about? I’m definitely not the one [who] should be talking about this, ’cause I’m super insensitive on this topic. Just thinking about this, I don’t even need my notes for it. Ain’t you Scottie’s ex-wife? Now you mad with the Pippens and the Jordans? You got no future in Chicago.”

“I hope you know what. You are mad with Batman and Robin and now baby Batman. What’s going on Larsa? Oh my goodness, this is really embarrassing.”