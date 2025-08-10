Responding to the latest round of criticism, Larsa Pippen reveals the reason behind her recent change of appearance.

Cosmetic surgery criticism began circulating after New Jersey aesthetic provider Mai Kaga observed some of the changes made to Pippen’s appearance. Kaga noted that the Real Housewives of Miami star went from being naturally beautiful to “noticeably overfilled.”

“From excessive facial fillers to questionable surgery choices, her transformation is a reminder that not all cosmetic work is good work,” Kaga wrote in her Aug. 7 Instagram post’s caption. “Even with unlimited funds, choosing the right injector matters.”

Larsa Pippen responded to the video by writing in the comment section, “I had PRP and had an allergic reaction, so chill out.”

The Cleveland Clinic describes platelet-rich plasma (PRP) as a therapeutic injection treatment derived from a patient’s own blood. The blood is processed to concentrate the number of platelets in the plasma and then re-injected into the patient’s body. This kind of therapy is beneficial for stimulating collagen production. It also notably encourages cell division and cellular turnover.

Responding to Larsa Pippen, Kaga wrote back, “Double board certified physical here AKA Honey.”

Kaga then wrote, “Allergic reactions to PRP are extremely rare. You simply will not find allergies to your own blood cells all that common. Second- allergic reactions don’t last 3 seasons on a streaming network.”

The doctor then said that the post wasn’t necessarily about Pippen, but cautioned the current and future generations about being over-treated and overfilled.

“If even one person can learn from us pointing out what being overfilled looks like, it’s worth this weaka– clap back,” Kaga added.

Larsa Pippen Tells Critics to ‘Calm Down’ About Her Appearance Change Speculation

Meanwhile, Larsa Pippen continued to double down, despite skepticism from critics about her appearance change.

She stated that her face “looks like it’s coming down” from the treatment and told critics to “calm down.”

However, Pippen’s defense didn’t stop the questions from rolling in, with many critics asking about the alleged allergic reaction.

“Wait… is she really trying to say she’s allergic to her own platelets?” one critic asked. “That came from her own blood? Wild choice.”

Another fan referenced a storyline about Pippen’s looks in The Real Housewives of Miami. “This coming from the woman that denied having a bbl Miami’s first season back.”

Pippe has admitted to having some cosmetic work done in the past. She revealed during the Real Housewives of Miami Season 4 reunion that she had undergone procedures to her nose, lips, and chest.

However, she has denied undergoing a Brazilian butt lift. “I literally work out seven days a week,” Pippen said while denying ever having the procedure done.