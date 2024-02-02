Larry David Addresses Attacking Elmo on Today Show: ‘I Would Do It Again!’

Larry David is feeling a bit of heat after attacking children’s icon Elmo on The Today Show. However, he doesn’t regret his actions.

It all started when David and Elmo booked appearances on the show. David waited backstage to be called up to the show. However, he had enough of the Sesame Street character, appearing in Elmo’s segment. He proceeded to punch and grab Elmo by the head, yelling, “Somebody had to do it!”

During the show, he later apologized to Elmo for losing his cool. However, Elmo fans everywhere hopped to his defense, condemning David’s actions. Even T-Pain told David that he better watch his back.

“Elmo, say the word” the rapper wrote (via People). “I know I didn’t just see my mans Elmo assaulted on live TV.” Appearing on Late Night With Seth Meyers, David did little to calm the fires. Initially, he tried to avoid the conversation, saying, “I don’t think I want to talk about it,” he deadpanned.

However, Meyers demanded answers: “The clip is going around online, Larry. You can’t hid from this, Larry. Elmo, some might say, is loved by all”

David then explained himself, often mimicking Elmo in the video below.

“Yeah, yeah. I did it,” he said. “Elmo was, he was going on about mental health and I had to listen to every word. And I was going, ‘Oh my God, oh my God, I don’t think I can take another second of this!’ And so I got off my chair and I approached him and I throttled him!”

Larry David Offers Clarification

Elmo and his father Louie appeared on the show to discuss mental health after a tweet of Elmo’s about feeling down went viral.

“It’s important to remember that we all have a lot of feelings and it’s okay,” Elmo said on the show. “It’s good to know what feeling you’re having and if you’re feeling sad or worried or confused, that you can talk to someone that you love or trust. And it’s good to talk about it.”

“Emotional well-being, that’s kind of the key,” Elmo’s father Louie also added. “It’s important as your physical health. So learn what feelings you have inside and how to name them and healthy ways to express them, well that’s just part of living. Nowadays, you gotta get out!”

“I couldn’t take it!” David said, taking back his previous apology. “And you know what? I would do it again!”