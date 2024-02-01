Larry David Punches Elmo on Live TV: ‘Somebody Had to Do It’

Good and done with Elmo’s adorable antics, Larry David put the puppet in its place by knocking the poor thing out.

During Thursday’s broadcast of TODAY, David walked on the set as Elmo and his father, Louie, were finishing their segment with the show’s hosts Savannah Guthrie, Hoda Kotb, and Craig Melvin. He then stopped and pushed Elmo’s face. “Oh my gosh, you love Elmo, don’t you?” Guthrie said to the actor.

Larry David walked off the stage without saying a word. Unfazed by the moment, Elmo declared, “Mr. Larry, Elmo loved you before.”

Louie also advised David and others by stating, “Ask permission before you touch people.”

Elmo then called for Larry David to come back and have a discussion. “Get back on the couch and let’s talk about how you feel,” the puppet said. Guthrie then added, “Larry, you’ve gone too far this time.”

In response, Larry David declared, “Somebody had to do it!” with Al Roker adding, “Is anyone really surprised?”

Not long after the encounter, Larry David sat down and apologized to Elmo for his actions.

Right before discussing the final season of Curb Your Enthusiasm on Max, Guthrie asked David to apologize “from the heart.”

“From where? Larry David asked. “What organ are you talking about? He then relented by apologizing. “Elmo I just want to apologize,” the actor continued.

Quick to forgive, Elmo said, “Thank you, Larry. Elmo accepts your apology, Larry.”

Louie then praised the actor by noting, “Very big of you, Larry.”

Larry David Says ‘It’s Time’ to End ‘Curb Your Enthusiasm

During a recent interview with Variety, Larry David discussed ending his long-running comedy series Curb Your Enthusiasm. The 12th and final season will premiere this weekend.

“It’s time,” David explained. “Twelve seasons – that’s a lot for a television show – over 24 years. It was time. Yeah, I said [the show was ending] before. But I wasn’t 76 when I said it.”

David’s co-stars also told the media outlet that he didn’t make a big deal of announcing the show’s ending. “Larry would always say, ‘I think this is the last season,” Cheryl Hines, who plays David’s wife on the show, said. “And he said that again and I said, ‘Ok, I’ll believe it when I see it in print. So it wasn’t a big ceremonious moment. I just thought OK, it’s not the last season.”

Hines admitted that it was sad that David was keeping his word this time. However, J.B. Smoove doesn’t buy that this is the end of the show. “I don’t trust Larry,” he declared. “I think he’s going to get home, sitting around his fancy living with his fancy little coffee table, drinking one of those espressos with his leg crossed over. He’s going to get bored. Larry is going to get bored.”