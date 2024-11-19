Large Piece of AT&T Stadium Roof Falls to Field Prior to ‘MNF’ Game: See Video

The roof at AT&T Stadium was meant to open for Monday Night Football, but following a close call, it was swiftly closed again.

Videos by Suggest

On Monday night, the Dallas Cowboys hosted the Houston Texans in an intrastate matchup. For the first time in over two years, the home team decided to open the stadium’s retractable roof.

The stadium even hyped up opening up the roof over on X (formerly Twitter). “Y’all, the roof is open,” the account proudly declared.

However, the big celebration was soon cut short.

According to several reporters present in the stadium, shortly after its opening, a piece of sheet metal fell from the roof onto the field. While no one was struck, reports indicated it narrowly missed production staff on-site.

Several reporters captured photos and videos of the large piece of sheet metal resting on the sidelines.

A large piece of what appears to be sheet metal fell from the top of AT&T Stadium’s roof.



Thankfully, it didn’t hit anyone. #DallasCowboys pic.twitter.com/Cxw8uqbRHV — Sam Gannon (@SamGannon87) November 18, 2024

Shortly after the metal piece fell, the roof of AT&T Stadium started to close.

And now, after a piece of sheet metal fell off the roof when it was opened it here at AT&T Stadium, they are now closing the roof for tonight’s #DallasCowboys game… pic.twitter.com/ZMbeA7b4Ak — Pat Doney (@PatDoneyNBC5) November 18, 2024

“We can confirm a piece of metal came loose and fell to the field (with some additional small debris) while the roof was in the process of opening,” the Cowboys explained in a statement, per KDFW. “There were no injuries. It is being reviewed further, and a decision regarding the ability to re-open the roof safely will be made when possible.”

NFL Fans Roast the AT&T Stadium Roof Debacle

Meanwhile, NFL fans had a lot of fun at the expense of the AT&T Stadium roof gaffe.

“A metaphor for the season…” one Cowboys fan quipped on X. “Not a great week of events at AT&T Field…” another football fan agreed. “Even the roof can’t win,” a third fan offered.

The Cowboys ended up suffering a 34-10 loss to the Texans. The beleaguered team now has a 3-7 record.

The thrashing occurred amid a frustrating season that has seen the loss of quarterback Dak Prescott, who underwent season-ending surgery on his hamstring.