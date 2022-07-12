Amazon Prime Day Find: LANEIGE Lip Sleeping Mask

One jar of this beauty must-have sells every 3 seconds worldwide. Here’s a chance to get yours for 30% off during Prime Day.

Right now, my text message chains are lighting up with my friends’ favorite Prime Day finds. If you’re struggling with anxiety trying to figure out what you “need” and what you should stock up on, just know you’re not alone. While you may have to mull over whether to pull the trigger on that $200 Roomba, this Prime Day deal should be a no-brainer.

LANEIGE’s cult favorite Lip Sleeping Mask is amazing. Put it on before bed and you’ll wake up with the softest lips ever. I prefer the berry flavor, but I’m using Prime Day as an excuse to venture outside my comfort zone.

The Prime Day sale includes the following flavors: Berry, Vanilla, Gummy Bear, Sweet Candy.

This is my go-to product in the winter when my lips get really chapped. Fun fact: the product expires three years after the manufacturer date, so if you’re looking to stock up, you can buy a few jars now and save them for later. I typically go through a jar every six months or so (and more frequently during winter months).

