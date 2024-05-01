Lance Bass Trolls Justin Timberlake’s ‘It’s Gonna Be May’ Meme With Ramen for Hair

Continuing to keep a pop culture tradition alive, Lance Bass hilariously trolled Justin Timberlake’s “It’s Going to Be May” meme by using ramen noodles to mimic his ‘NSYNC bandmate’s iconic curly hairstyle.

In a video posted on April 30th, Bass is seen giving a note to his husband Michael Turchin, who was eating a bowl of ramen noodles.

Declaring Bass’ actions as sweet, Turchin reads the note out loud. “Michael, roses are red, April is gray, but when you wake up tomorrow…” he looked over and said, “Oh no…”

The camera then pans to Lance Bass. This time, he has Turchin’s ramen on his head and mimics Justin Timberlake by lip-syncing the famous It’s Gonna Be Me lyric. The “me” is exaggerated to make it sound like “May.”

Turchin is then seen looking down at the empty and mouthed, “What?! What the f—!”

The joke has been a long-running tradition among ‘NYSNC fans. Bass posted the video on his Instagram with the caption, “POV: your friend mispronounces a word once and now it’s a national holiday!”

He then added, “Happy #itsgonnabemay Day!”

With Lance Bass, Justin Timberlake also posted a throwback video on his Instagram Story celebrating the day. The video begins with someone asking, “What’s a word you pronounced incorrectly one time and it still haunts you to this day?”

Timberlake appears and declares, “Um, me.”

He also captioned the video with, “It’s gonna be…”

Justin Timberlake Previously Explained Why He Declares ‘May’ In ‘It’s Gonna Be Me’

While appearing on the online series Hot Ones in 2023 with his NSYNC bandmates Lance Bass, JC Chasez, Joey Fantone, and Chris Kirkpatrick, Justin Timberlake revealed why he originally declared “May” in Its Gonna Be Me.

The show’s host Sean Evans started the discussion by asking about the line’s origin. “Fact or Fiction: the hook on It’s Gonna Be Me has that ‘May’ [prounounication] cause Justin got a note from a producer that was, ‘Yeah, I need you to say it more like, ‘may,’ like a meaner ‘me’ in the recording booth.”

Justin Timberlake seemingly had a good response to the question. “I don’t remember if the specifics were ‘a meaner me,’” he said. “But I sang, ‘It’s gonna be me’ and he was like, ‘No, no, no, no, no.’ He was like, ‘It’s may. May.’”

Chasez chimed in by pointing out the song was created by Swedish songwriters Max Martin, Rami Yacoub, and Andreas Carlsson. “You also [have to] remember their Swedish accents. They had done a demo of it and they were like, ‘It’s like this.’”