lainey-wilson-dishes-on-her-relationship

Country star Lainey Wilson just spilled the sweet tea on her romance with fiancé Devlin “Duck” Hodges.

Videos by Suggest

The 33-year-old singer shared her thoughts on what keeps her relationship with her partner, a 29-year-old former NFL player turned real estate agent, thriving. According to Wilson, the key lies in the couple making each other a priority despite their demanding schedules.

“You have to definitely carve out the time,” she recently told PEOPLE. “It has to be something that you’re very aware of, and you’re like, ‘Okay, I’ve got a day off here in 10 days. I’ve got to dedicate that day to spend time with my person.'”

Lainey Wilson and Devlin ‘Duck’ Hodges at the 2024 People’s Choice Awards.(Photo by Rich Polk/NBC via Getty Images)

“And we both need that and deserve that, and it’s always great. We just try to soak up those moments as best as we possibly can,” the “Hang Tight Honey” singer added.

“He is one of the purest hearts and people that I have ever met,” Wilson gushed of Duck. “He is my biggest cheerleader. We don’t really play by the rules.”

Lainey Wilson Admits There Are Challenges with Her Fiancé Devlin ‘Duck’ Hodges.

However, Wilson admitted there are key differences with her relationship compared to “normal” ones.

“We don’t get to see each other all the time, and I do live a lot of my life on the road, so we’re also kind of figuring it out as we go, which is fun,” Wilson told PEOPLE.

According to the outlet, the couple started dating in 2021 but kept their relationship private until May 2023. Their romance became public when Hodges joined Wilson at the ACM Awards, where their red carpet debut quickly became one of the evening’s most memorable highlights.

In an interview with Bobby Bones, Wilson discussed their private relationship and described Hodges as “a good dude” who has “been around for a while.”

“But I’ll tell you, he is good as gold. Supports me, would never come in between anything that I’m trying to do,” the “Country’s Cool Again” singer said.

The star-crossed power couple announced their engagement back in February.