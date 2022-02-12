Lady Gaga Takes High Road After Oscar Snub

Lady Gaga got no love from the Academy of Motion Pictures Arts and Sciences. She did not fetch a nomination for House of Gucci despite what early buzz and oddsmakers believed. The “Shallow” singer is sounding off in the best way possible.

Lady Gaga Passed Over Once More

House of Gucci threatened to be a real Academy contender. The Ridley Scott film turned heads when the first photograph of Gaga and Adam Driver was released. The flick grossed twice its budget, but it polarized critics. Two of its performers have seen real wards buzz this season: Jared Leto and Lady Gaga.

Both were nominated by the St. Louis Film Critics Association, the Florida Film Critics Circle, and the Screen Actors Guild. Gaga has seen even more buzz, with BAFTA and Golden Globe nominations behind her. Not everyone was a fan of Leto however, for he fetched two Razzie nominations. With so many nominations, it sure looked like Gaga was a shoo-in for at least a Best Actress nomination.

When the nominations were announced, Gaga was nowhere to be found. Jessica Chastain, Kristen Stewart and Nicole Kidman were nominated instead. The fourth slot went to Penélope Cruz, a House of Gucci co-star, but for Parallel Mothers instead. The fifth and final slot went to Olivia Colman who actually beat Gaga in 2019 for the Best Actress award.

No Hard Feelings

Alongside Alana Haim, Gaga is a pretty major snub from this year’s award show. It would be easy for Gaga to feel bitter about this. While she has one award already for Best Original Song, you can’t help but feel she should have more love from the Academy. Luckily, Gaga is a good sport who just wants to see her friends thrive.

Best Makeup and Hairstyling

House of Gucci did receive one Oscar nomination; best makeup and hairstyling. Göran Lundström, Anna Carin Lock, and Frederic Aspiras could take home some hardware for the entire team, and Gaga is behind them all the way. In her first social media since the snub, Gaga heaped praise upon Aspiras.

Gaga writes, “I could not be happier for a man I call my brother, who I’ve worked with for the last 15 years. She calls him a “living genius” in a touching letter to her friend. She writes, “I love you, I’m rooting for you. And to all the nominees this year, congratulations on all your hard work, dedication, your nomination, and YOUR magic—you all deserve major recognition for what was a truly beautiful landscape of performances and accomplishments this past year.”

Gaga continues to be a good ambassador for the world, for she even found time to credit other nominees and not just her friends. The awards will be presented on March 27.

More News From Suggest

To Kick Off Oscar Season, We’re Revisiting Our Favorite Oscar Looks (And Fails)



Sandra Bullock’s First Red Carpet Look Proves She Hasn’t Aged In 20 Years



From NXIVM To ‘Reacher,’ Kristin Kreuk Is Back On The Small Screen



Marlon Brando Had An Unique Ways Of Screening His Phone Calls And It Involves A Chinese Restaurant



The Surprising Connection Between The ‘Aliens Meme Guy’ And Arnold Schwarzenegger