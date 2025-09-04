Lady Gaga Suddenly Postpones Concert at Last Minute After Falling Ill

Mother Monster Lady Gaga was forced to postpone her “Mayhem Ball” Miami concert at the last minute on Sept. 3 after falling ill.

The “Bad Romance” hitmaker took to her Instagram Story to announce the unfortunate news, noting she was “so so sorry” for having to postpone the show.

“During rehearsal last night and my vocal warmup tonight my voice was extremely strained,” she explained. “And both my dr and vocal coach have advised me not to go on because of the risk it poses.”

Lady Gaga reveals she was forced to postpone her show due to vocal strain. (Photo by Lady Gaga/Instagram)

Lady Gaga further stated that she really wanted to be “hardcore” and push through for the fans, but she doesn’t want to risk long-term or permanent damage to her vocal cords.

“There is a significant risk based on all our combined experience with a show like ours,” she continued. “And as you know I sing live every night – and even through this was a hard and agonizing decision I would be more afraid of the long term implications on my voice.”

Lady Gaga apologized again for having to cancel, noting she did try hard to avoid the situation. “I take serious care of myself to be able to put on this highly demanding show,” she added. “I love my fans so much. Respect you and hope you accept my sincere and regretful apology. We are trying to reschedule the show as quickly as possible.”

The singer’s concert was set to take place at the Kaseya Center. It was one of three scheduled dates for Miami, with others being on Aug. 31 and Sept. 1.

Lady Gaga Is Preparing to Perform at the MTV VMAs For the First Time in Five Years

Along with her “Mayhem Ball” tour, Lady Gaga is preparing to perform at the MTV VMAs for the first time in five years.

In a post on Instagram, MTV VMAs confirmed the news. “There will be magic in the air at the 2025 #VMAs because [Lady Gaga] IS PERFORMING!”

“You won’t want to miss her return, September 7 on [CBS] and [Paramount Plus],” the Instagram post continued. “Let mayhem commence.”

Lady Gaga previously performed during the VMAs’ virtual broadcast show in 2020 with Ariana Grande. The duo sang “Rain on Me” along with other songs from the Chromatica album.

The singer is up for 12 nominations during the 2025 MTV VMAs, including Artist of the Year and Album of the Year.