Controversial Gossip Account Revives Old Rumors Of Lady Gaga, Bradley Cooper Romance

Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper were lovely in A Star Is Born. The chemistry between the two actors was so palpable you couldn’t help but wonder if they shared a romance off-set. A controversial gossip account just divulged a shocking secret about them. Here’s what’s going on.

Let’s go back a few years to remember what went on between Cooper and Gaga. The two played lovers almost too well in A Star Is Born. Their performance of “Shallow” at the Academy Awards is unforgettable. Gaga and Cooper shared prolonged eye contact which had viewers everywhere clutching their pearls. Watching it now, you can’t help but feel like there’s something there.

The romance felt like a fantasy. That is to say, too good to be true. A Star is Born was filmed in 2017, and the Oscars were in 2019. Cooper was dating Irina Shayk until well after the Academy Award, with the two welcoming a daughter together in 2017. Gaga was dating Christian Carino all through filming, even getting engaged in 2018. While both of these relationships came to an end, it makes the prospect of an on-set fling unlikely.

An On-Set Fling?

Enter Deuxmoi. The Instagram account posts anonymous tips about celebrities that galvanize gossip fans but are usually extremely vague. This week, a tipster wrote in that an “A-list duo known for their duets might not be as platonic as people may think.” This could apply to literally any platonic musicians, but one commenter believed it applied to Gaga and Cooper.

Another commenter wrote that Gaga and Cooper officially hooked up on the set of A Star is Born. Gaga would sneak into Cooper’s trailer while her assistant, also blonde, would disguise herself as Gaga to keep up appearances. This story has everything: disguises, romance, and intrigue.

Is It Accurate?

You should only take this tip with the lightest grain of salt. Tabloids have tried to promote a romance between Cooper and Gaga for years now, but there just isn’t much evidence to back it up. The two have always denied a fling as well, and they’ve been single at the same time since the film came out. Why play coy when stakes were low?

Lest we forget that Gaga and Cooper are professional actors and dang good ones at that. Their performance at the Academy Awards was just that: a performance. Even still, It’s tantalizing to imagine secret on-set hook-ups between co-stars.

