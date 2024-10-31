LA Hit With Mass Looting, Arson as Dodgers World Series Celebrations Turn Chaotic

Celebrations devolved into looting and arson last night as unhinged Dodgers fans wrought chaos on the streets of Los Angeles.

The Los Angeles Police Department released footage showing a group of looters quickly entering and leaving a boarded-up Nike store.

The looters were seen taking merchandise and throwing it into parked cars outside. This incident happened around 11 p.m., about four miles from Dodger Stadium.

The LAPD acknowledged that it was aware of the looting. They also aid they have made some arrests, but it didn’t specify how many suspects are in custody. The department also noted that several businesses were looted, and multiple properties were vandalized during the violent celebrations throughout the city.

Frenzied Dodgers Fans Set a Metro Bus Ablaze

Numerous videos circulating on social media depict groups of looters strolling in and out of a Nike store. They’re seen casually carrying boxes of merchandise without any police intervention. While looters ransacked businesses, other parts of downtown Los Angeles descended into chaos.

The LAPD reported that a “hostile crowd,” estimated to comprise between 200 and 300 individuals, set an MTA bus ablaze approximately a mile from Dodger Stadium around 12:35 a.m. local time.

A bus caught fire in Echo Park after Dodger fans celebrated the Dodgers’ victory over the Yankees. (Photo by Mario Tama/Getty Images)

Emergency responders arrived around 12:45 a.m. local time to monitor the bus fire and safeguard nearby structures from potential damage.

Photos captured the bus engulfed in flames, belching thick, black smoke as police in riot gear established a perimeter to control the crowd. Eventually, the bus seemed to explode, sending flames shooting into the air.

Onlookers gawk as a Metro bus burns while police clear the area amid celebrations by Dodger fans.(Photo by Mario Tama/Getty Images)

Meanwhile, Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass issued a stern yet ironic warning to citizens. She stated that “violence will not be tolerated” amidst the celebrations following the Dodgers’ victory over the Yankees in Game 5 in New York, per Fox 11 Los Angeles.

“LAPD is currently on tactical alert and has activated a strategic plan to protect communities and businesses. [This] includes proactive deployment and a coordinated strategy with regional partners to ensure that all Angelenos are able to celebrate safely,” she explained.