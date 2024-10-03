major-update-in-menendez-brothers-case-by-los-angeles-da

After overwhelming calls for his office to reexamine the convictions of the Menendez brothers, LA County District Attorney George Gascón addressed the public Thursday.

Erik and Lyle Menendez were convicted of killing their parents over 35 years ago in August 1989. Gascón explained that he believed the brothers’ convictions deserved to be reevaluated following the alleged discovery of new evidence, as well as the brothers’ claims that they were molested by their father before his murder.

The judge in the second trial that ultimately led to the Menendez brothers’ life sentence, disallowed evidence that Jose allegedly molested his sons. However, Gascón has been made aware of a new claim. Former Menudo member Roy Rosello says Jose Menendez molested him as well.

Additionally, Robert Rand, a journalist researching the case, claims he discovered new evidence. Erik allegedly wrote letter detailing this abuse months before the killings.

A hearing is scheduled for November 29.

The Menendez Brothers Have Spent the Past 35 Years in Prison for Their Parents’ Murder

Erik and Lyle have spent the past 35 years in prison for killing their parents, Jose and Kitty Menendez. The case now ranks among the most high-profile of 20th Century America.

Jose and Kitty were shot multiple times with a shotgun inside their home, killing both Menendez parents.

In the wake of their parents’ murders, the brothers spent hundreds of thousands on cars, vacations, and other luxuries. Erik eventually confessed to his therapist that he and his brother were responsible for their parents’ deaths. This confession, of course, resulted in the brothers’ arrest.

The public supported the harsh sentences handed down to the Menendez brothers. Erik and Lyle, however, have long claimed they were victims themselves, due to the sexual abuse they suffered at the hands of their father.