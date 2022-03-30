Who Is Kyrie Irving’s Fiancée? What We Know About Marlene Wilkinson

Kyrie Irving’s name has been at the center of the Brooklyn Nets COVID vaccine controversy since it broke. This NBA star has become known for his un-vaxxed status, his incredible three-pointers, and some questionable conspiracy theories. But, in addition to his other interesting attributes, did you know that the basketball star is engaged? Here’s everything we know about Kyrie Irving’s fiancée, Marlene Wilkinson.

Who Is Marlene Wilkinson?

(goldennn_xo/Instagram)

Marlene Wilkinson is an Instagram model, influencer, and YouTuber. In 2022, she’s 28 years old, while Irving is 30. As of March of this year, Wilkinson has a whopping 413k followers on Instagram and over 730k subscribers to her YouTube account where she’s known as “the Find Guru.” Her content was originally focused on fashion, beauty, and fitness.

The basketball star and influencer extraordinaire were first spotted together at Irving’s invitational in 2018. In 2019, paparazzi spotted the pair out and about in NYC, and Wilkinson was proudly sporting a huge diamond ring. The paparazzi congratulated the couple on their engagement, and the lovebirds didn’t deny the rumor.

Though both parties have careers in the public eye, they believe in keeping their private life relatively private. However, a year after the couple’s rumored engagement, fans noticed that the pair had stopped following each other on Instagram. Many suspected that this implied trouble in paradise.

In June of 2021, however, the couple welcomed their first baby together to the world. And, it’s clear that this little one’s parents are very much in love. The following August, Irving posted a photo of the pair to his Instagram with the caption, “KALM energy. KALM presence. KALM in Love. My Ankh.”

They Have A Child Together

When the couple gave birth to their baby boy, Wilkinson uploaded a video to her popular YouTube channel, titled, “Our Pregnancy Journey.” The video showed footage from her pregnancy and even included clips of her water birth. When the baby first cries, viewers can hear Irving saying, “We got you. I got you, baby boy.” It’s clear that he was not only present for his baby’s birth, but he was already in full dad mode.

While the video was certainly personal and intimate, it didn’t reveal the baby’s birthday or name. Instead, the video chose to focus on the birth itself. Wilkinson presented the video in “dedication to indigenous women to reclaim their bodies and heal our lineage through sacred natural birth. May you find your way to that inner knowing. May we educate, empower, and assist each other through the sacred journey of becoming and being a mother.”

It’s clear that Wilkinson’s pregnancy had a profound effect on her and helped her to grow. Since getting pregnant, she has pivoted to talk mostly about pregnancy and raising little ones. While the new baby boy is the couple’s only child together, he does have a big sister. Irving had a daughter with his ex, Andrea Wilson, in 2015 named Azurie Elizabeth Irving.

It’s unknown whether the stars plan on tying the knot anytime soon. But, either way, it’s clear that their little family is doing great.