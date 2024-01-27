Kylie Kelce Revealed Jason ‘Desperately Wanted to Go Through a Table’ During Chiefs-Bills Game

Days after the world witnessed Jason Kelce’s hilarious antics at the Chiefs versus Bills game, his wife Kylie shares more details about the event.

While speaking to Good Morning America’s lifestyle contributor, Lori Bergamotto, Kylie stated that all Jason wanted was a full Bills experience. That meant Jason was focused on doing one thing. “[Jason] desperately wanted to go through a table,” she said. “It was on his checklist for the day, top priority of the day – go through table.”

Kylie Kelce also recalled Jason telling her what he was going to do once he found out going “through a table” wasn’t going to happen. “He did not get a chance to do that,” she continued. “And so, when he came into the suite – we arrived separately because he was meeting up with some friends and walking through the parking lot, I think hoping to find himself a table – he was unsuccessful. And so when he got into the suite he said to me, ‘I’m going to take my shirt off and I’m gonna jump out.’”

Despite the typical winter temps in Buffalo, Jason went through with his shirtless plan. Kylie said she had concerns about the move. “And I was like, ‘I don’t think that’s the best idea,’” she said. “But I think that it was that continued energy from when he was hyping himself up to break the table.”

Kylie Kelce Reveals Her Initial Reaction to Jason Jumping Out of the Suite

Also sharing her initial reaction to Jason jumping out of the suite the first time, Kylie said, “I was, you know what, go ahead. That’s my husband!”

However, after the second and third time Jason jumped out of the suite, Kylie Kelce said it was time to bring him back into the suite. “I was like, I’m gonna need you to get back in because the poor cops that are out front trying to keep the chaos at a minimum, are, you’re making their jobs harder.”

Kylie did clarify that she was all for Jason jumping out at first, but then it was time to reel him back in. Her chat with Bergamotto comes just after Jason’s brother Travis shared his thoughts about the shirtless antics.

During the latest episode of the brothers’ New Heights podcast, Travis spoke about the situation. “You celebrated my touchdown by taking off your shirt, screaming, jumping out of the suite, chugging a beer with the fans, then jumping back into the suite,” Travis said. “I watched this, and it was pure pandemonium.”

Travis went on to add, “If you don’t run for president, this all is just going to go to waste. It looks like a political campaign.”