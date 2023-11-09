Kylie Jenner Welcomes A New Member To The Family

The unexpected new family member made a tail-wagging debut after Kylie Jenner posted a video.

Can someone say ‘puppy love’?

Influencer and model Kylie Jenner, 26, has announced that she added a new member to her family amid the growing rumors that she’s expecting her third child.

However, fans were surprised to learn that the Keeping Up With The Kardashians star adopted an adorable new puppy.

Kylie Jenner Gushes Over Her New Puppy

Jenner, who already has quite a few other pets, including several Italian greyhounds, posted a handful of videos of her new Dachshund puppy.

“You’re so cute,” she gushed as the puppy playfully rolled around next to her on the bed.

Later in the video, the reality star asked her new puppy: “Moo Pants… Are you done being crazy?”

“Oww, Oww. You’re crazy,” The Hulu star cackled as the puppy nibbled on her hand. She then gently disciplined the puppy after it bit down a little too hard.

“No! You have to learn no,” Jenner said.

Is Kylie Pregnant or Not?!



Fans have been buzzing with speculations about Jenner’s family expanding, although they never anticipated the addition to be a four-legged one.

These speculations emerged following her appearance at the Wall Street Journal Magazine Innovator Awards alongside her boyfriend, actor Timothée Chalamet, just last week. Observant fans quickly latched onto a subtle detail that hinted at the possibility of Kylie expecting her third child.

Kylie is already a proud mother of two children, Stormi, who is 5-years-old, and Aire, just 1-year-old, from her previous relationship with the 32-year-old rapper Travis Scott. Their separation was announced sometime in December 2022.

Kylie confirmed her single status and her relationship with Chalamet in September 2023, although inside sources claim that the couple had been an item for several months before her official announcement.

Fans couldn’t contain their excitement last week when the Kylie Cosmetics founder made an appearance at the WSJ event in New York City, wearing a figure-hugging dress from her own Khy brand.

She also shared numerous pictures on her Instagram account, providing a glimpse into her thrilling night on the town.

Following that, the pictures made their way to a Kardashian-centric Reddit forum, where fans promptly noticed Jenner’s hand placement over her stomach, hinting at a potential pregnancy.

“Kylie cradling her stomach– lil timothee?” one user wrote.

Speculation surrounding Kylie’s possible pregnancy gained momentum when fans believed they spotted a bump in a separate Instagram post from her trip to Paris.

“Are you pregnant??” one person asked in the comments.

“That’s what I was thinking. But she may have been bloated,” someone else chimed in.

So while fans may have thought they were getting a baby announcement, Kylie Jenner seems content with a puppy…for now.