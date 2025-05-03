kylie-jenner-stuns-in-bold-red-minidress

Kylie Jenner turned heads recently, sharing snaps of herself rocking a bold, tomato-red minidress.

Videos by Suggest

Jenner shared a series of stunning balcony photos on Instagram, showcasing breathtaking views of Miami Beach… and herself in skintight threads, of course.

The view was impressive, but the 27-year-old stole the spotlight in a sizzling pomodoro red spaghetti strap minidress. With a daring scooped neckline and a fit that hugged every curve, the outfit served more drama than a reality TV reunion.

Jenner completed the look with a bold gold bangle, oversized hoop earrings, a snake-print clutch, and sleek gold open-toe slip-on heels. She styled her signature jet-black hair in voluminous beachy waves, complementing her radiant, all-over tan. Her makeup featured glossy lips, fluttery lashes, and a touch of rosy blush, adding the perfect finishing touch to her glowing appearance.

She also shared a video of the glam look over on TikTok.

Meanwhile, in the comments of Jenner’s Instagram post, her 393 million followers practically tripped over themselves to worship their golden god.

“Love you in red, Kylie,” one fan gushed. “Woww in red,” a second fan echoed. “Lemme borrow this dress!” a third fan wrote.

Kylie Jenner Joined Hailey Bieber in Miami to Celebrate Her Skincare Line

Jenner’s stunning photos were captured in Miami, Florida, where she joined Hailey Bieber and friends to support her close friend at a private event celebrating Bieber’s skincare brand, Rhode.

Photos from their dinner at Casadonna capture Jenner, Bieber, Anastasia Karanikolaou, and other celebrities sharing smiles over cocktails and savoring Italian cuisine.

An insider revealed that The Kardashians star and Bieber spent the entire night acting like best friends.

“They took selfies and reapplied the Rhode lip tint together, casually touching up their makeup between conversations. At one point, Hailey slid closer to Kylie at the dinner table to gather everyone in for a group photo, eventually settling beside her for the rest of the meal,” the alleged insider told Page Six.