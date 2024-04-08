Kylie Jenner Stuns in $10K Bikini on Turks and Caicos Vacation

The Kardashian-Jenner family is one of the most famous families of all time. Naturally, just about anything they do is front-page news. Kylie Jenner, one of the most popular members of the family, recently vacationed in Turks and Caicos. As if the vacation itself wasn’t pricey enough, Jenner also rocked a $10k bikini.

The bikini was designed by famed luxury brand, Chanel, and features an assortment of rhinestones over the pink-colored two-piece. Page Six notes that the bikini is older than Kylie.

“The black two-piece thong is actually from the brand’s 1995 collection — debuting on the runway two years before Jenner was born, with models including Naomi Campbell and Claudia Schiffer strutting down the catwalk in the same design,” Page Six wrote.

Kylie Jenner poses in $10K rhinestone-covered Chanel bikini that’s older than she is on Turks and Caicos vacation https://t.co/9HJtM5PU5w pic.twitter.com/rQwUzmtRoS — Page Six (@PageSix) April 8, 2024

Kylie Jenner, Travis Scott Selling Luxury Home

Kylie shares her only child, Stormi, with Multi-Platinum rapper Travis Scott. Although the couple share the child, they are no longer a couple. The two called it splits (again) in 2023. Their luxury Beverley Hills home is up for sale according to TMZ.

“Travis Scott and Kylie Jenner are once again trying to unload their Beverly Hills palace — and this time, they’ve slashed the price big time … which might tickle somebody’s fancy,” TMZ wrote.

“The ex-couple’s first property together — which they purchased in 2018 for a steal at $13.4 million — is back on the market anew … only now, they’re listing it for just under $18 million. The exact price is $17,995,000 … for anyone who’s a stickler the specifics.”

Couples Home Suffers Steep Price Drop

Even though the ex-couple got the home for a steal when they purchased it, they tried to turn a pretty profit on the property. They tried to sell it in 2022 for $21.9 million. But with a price tag so astronomically high they had no offers on the home. They dropped the price last year and now are doubling down on the markdown.

“This is quite the drop from what they were hoping for when they first tried selling this pad in 2022. At the time, their asking price was $21.9 million … but they had no takers, so they dropped it down to $19.99 mil

back in March of last year,” TMZ added.

“[They] still weren’t able to get rid of the pad — and the listing ended up getting removed entirely around September … but now, it’s cropped up again, with a 10% markdown.”