Kylie Jenner Sparks Frenzy With Series of Swimsuit Photos: ‘Obsessed’

Kylie Jenner is one of the most famous people in the world. Any one of her nearly 400 million Instagram followers can address any skepticism on that. Needless to say, anything that the 26-year-old does will likely be considered a big deal.

With the summer season coming to a close, Jenner decided to relish the final days of sunny weather that were left. Jenner stunned in several beach-themed looks, to promote her upcoming swimwear line.

Kylie Jenner Stuns in Bikini Photos

“Kylie Jenner is reminding you summer isn’t quite over, posing for a series of spicy pics ahead of what she calls … her “sexiest” swimwear ever!” TMZ wrote.

“The reality TV star revealed new swimsuit shots Monday and Tuesday for her upcoming Khy satin swimwear line — and this campaign’s way different from pushing lip kits

“The Khy drop seems like a coordinated Kardashian-Jenner fam plan — Kim Kardashian and Khloe Kardashian have each dropped swimwear lines through their respective brands, SKIMS and Good American.”

Jenner ‘Happy’ In Relationship With Chamalet

It is safe to assume that the Kylie Cosmetics CEO has a type. She has previously been linked to rappers Travis Scott and Tyga. But her most recent love interest is much different from her past ones.

Kylie is currently dating actor Timothee Chamalet. You may recognize him from hit productions such as Wonka, Dune Part 2, and Intergalactic. Jenner’s past relationships ended on a sour note. But one source says that Kylie is “happy” with her new beau

“Things are great with Timothée. Kylie is happy. They are both busy, but making time to see each other, especially on the weekends. He’s been working in N.Y.C. She’s visited him and he’s also been back to L.A. some weekends. They’re making it work,” the source said.

“Kylie is protective of the relationship, but whenever she talks about him, she has a huge smile. She really likes so many things about him.”