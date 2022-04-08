The Price Of Kylie Jenner’s Son’s Teddy Bear Collection Will Shock And Maybe Anger You

Celebrity kids are used to living in the lap of luxury from the day they’re born, but Kylie Jenner is taking it to a whole new level with her newborn son’s nursery toys. In a new video from the makeup mogul, viewers spotted some particularly pricey teddy bears.

Jenner Stocks Nursery With Pricey Teddy Bears

In a ten-minute YouTube video, titled “To Our Son,” Jenner showed off her son’s giraffe-themed baby shower and fancy nursery. Some toys in the baby’s bedroom caught some people’s eye: a collection of teddy bears, including one stamped with the Louis Vuitton logo.

The LV bear is a rare collector’s item and is no longer available. Originally released during the label’s 2004 fall menswear show, the toy’s value has gone through the roof. One TikTok user revealed that the bear was going for $20,550 on Farfetch.

The other two teddies come with equally large price tags. The green, red, and blue patterned bear goes for $635 from the luxury line SSENSE. A brown plaid bear from ModeSens is valued at $2,030. The three teddy bears are worth $23,217 collectively.

Fans React To Expensive Toys: ‘Imagine What That Could Do For Those In Ukraine’

The comments section was quickly filled with others expressing their shock at the price of the toys. “So now they’re too good for build a bear or something?” one person joked. Another commented, “I can pay off my student loans with those bears.”

Others criticized the couple for not putting the money towards charity. “$20,000,” someone wrote. “I literally hate to be that person but imagine what that could do for those in Ukraine or for simply impoverished people around the globe.” Another sniffed, “Maybe they should’ve used that to pay Astro world victims.”

In addition to the highly-priced toys, the baby boy also already has quite the collection of Nike sneakers, including a pair of his dad Travis Scott’s Air Jordan 6 TD Cactus Jack kicks. It’s not surprising that he is already decked out in style; Jenner and Scott are both known for their fashion sense.

With tens of thousands of dollars in teddy bears and dozens of pairs of sneakers for a six-week-old that can’t walk yet, many on the internet are wishing they had a nursery like the baby’s — if only to sell it and pay off tuition fees.

More News From Suggest