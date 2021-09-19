Kylie Jenner Shares Sizzling Photos During Second Pregnancy

Kylie Jenner has been popping up everywhere in the time since she revealed she was expecting her second child. The reality star has put a new twist on maternity fashion and looks sexier than ever. Now that’s what we call one hot mama.

Kylie Jenner’s Instagram Hotter Than Ever

The youngest member of the Kardashian/Jenner family is expecting again and she’s serving some major looks during her latest pregnancy. She kept a low profile and didn’t share her baby news during her first pregnancy with daughter Stormi Webster, and now it looks like the beauty mogul is making up for lost time.

Jenner has spent a lot of time in New York City recently to experience New York Fashion Week and it’s clear the reality star intended to dress to impress. She took on some daring, incredibly sexy looks and fit right in with her fellow fashionable celebrities. She also did so several months pregnant and we don’t know if she’s ever looked better.

Jenner Spotted In Bikini Days Before Pregnancy News

Just before she announced her pregnancy, Jenner uploaded a ton of photos of herself dressed in bikinis and sultry one-piece swimsuits from her upcoming swimwear line. That was one of the last images Jenner shared before revealing via a video that she was expecting a second baby. Jenner rocked a two-tone bikini that showed off her curves to a devastating effect.

Jenner’s Appearance Shocks In Latex Minidress

Now that the cat’s out of the bag, Jenner has been uploading photos of herself and making no move to hide her growing baby bump. While in New York, Jenner uploaded a photo of herself wearing a figure-hugging latex minidress. She paired the skin-baring dress with a silver overcoat and white peep-toe heels that set off her white pedicure perfectly.

Jenner Turns Heads In See-Through Bodysuit

More recently, Kylie Jenner uploaded a photo of herself wearing a lacy, black bodysuit that left very little to the imagination. The bodysuit skimmed every one of Jenner’s new curves with a loving touch, leaving the reality star looking seductive and sexy as a result.

