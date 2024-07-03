Kylie Jenner ‘Protective’ of Timothée Chalamet Relationship, Per Sources

Kylie Jenner appears to be approaching her relationship with Timothée Chalamet in a more low-key way.

A source close to the situation revealed to PEOPLE that The Kardashians star is very protective of her and Chalamet’s relationship.

“Things are great with Timothée. Kylie is happy,” the insider explained. “They are both busy, but making time to see each other, especially on the weekends.”

“He’s been working in N.Y.C. She’s visited him and he’s also been back to L.A. some weekends. They’re making it work.”

The source further shared that Kylie Jenner doesn’t want the relationship to be in the public spotlight as much as her previous relationships were.

“Kylie is protective of the relationship, but whenever she talks about him, she has a huge smile,” the insider continued. “She really likes so many things about him.”

Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet were first romantically linked in spring 2023. However, they didn’t make any public appearances together until September 2023. They were spotted kissing at one of Beyoncé’s Renaissance World Tour shows.

At the time, a source shared the relationship was “fun and uncomplicated.”

“They have been seeing each other for six months now. He makes Kylie happy,” the insider shared. “He has his own life and understands that Kylie needs to prioritize her kids.”

Before her relationship with Chalamet, Jenner had an on-and-off relationship with rapper, Travis Scott. The former couple shares two children. Jenner and Scott called it quits less than a year after welcoming their son, Aire.

Sources Previously Shared Kylie Jenner Wants a Relationship ‘Without Any Pressure’

In spring 2023, a source revealed to PEOPLE that Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet had been seeing each other weekly, but insisted it was “not serious.”

“She is getting to know him,” the insider explained. “Kylie is having fun. After years of back and forth with Travis [Scott], she just wants to date without any pressure.”

The source further pointed out that Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet met at an event in early 2023. “They have a lot to chat about,” the insider continued, noting the Dune star “is fun and charming.”

Meanwhile, the source said that the Kardashian/Jenner clan wanted Kylie to move on from Travis. “Everyone in the family is happy and supportive of Kylie dating.”

Kylie Jenner hasn’t been open to publicly discussing her relationship with Timothée Chalamet. For her New York Times profile in March 2024, the reality TV star dodged a question about the actor.

“I don’t know how I feel about that,” she said while notably fidgeting with her notes. “I just don’t want to talk about personal things.”