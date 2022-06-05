Kylie Jenner Mocked Over All Mesh Outfit, Compared To A Bag Of Onions

Kylie Jenner, the youngest sibling of the Kardashian/Jenner family, recently uploaded a photo of herself wearing a pink mesh jumpsuit that hugged every inch of her body like a second skin. While most fans raved about the look, other followers compared her to a piece of grocery store produce!

Why Kylie Jenner’s Drawing Onion Comparisons

Following the birth of her second child, a son she initially named Wolf before she and boyfriend Travis Scott changed their minds, Kylie Jenner has been going into overdrive promoting her various brands. While at the office, Jenner took the time to take part in a fashion shoot where she wore a pink jumpsuit crafted from mesh and a pair of thigh high boots.

The mom-of-two looked stunning in the skin tight look, but some followers soon began cracking jokes and comparing Jenner to some items commonly found in the produce section of a grocery store. One follower wrote, “It’s giving those tangerine cuties in the little net bag it comes in,” while another soon chimed in, “Doesn’t she look like a bag of oranges picked up from the supermarket.”

Supermarket Chic?

It wasn’t just citrus fruit that Jenner got compared to. Another person commented, “Apples at our market place wears similar dress.” When the fruit jokes ran out, the onion jokes took their place. “The onion in the bag looking at me,” one Instagram user quipped. A German user commented, with our translation, “Why are you wearing the packaging of my onions?”

A Look At The Full Outfit

Regardless of the jokes at Jenner’s expense, we can admit that the reality star looks gorgeous while still having a nice little chuckle about her being compared to an onion in a bag.

