Some Claim Kylie Jenner ‘Upstaged’ Madonna In Corseted Cone Bra Top, We Beg To Differ

The stars of today love paying homage to the celebrities of the past through fashion statements, and Kylie Jenner is no exception. The reality star recently rocked one of Madonna’s signature looks, and some claim Jenner upstaged the pop icon.

Jenner’s Take On The Famous Cone Bra Look

For a night out with her sisters and some friends, Jenner rocked a white silk minidress that featured a built-in cone bustier. The dress’ top reminded many of Madonna’s iconic pink satin Jean Paul Gaultier cone bra.

The clothing item made headlines all over the world when she unveiled the look at her 1990 Blonde Ambition tour, and Madonna continued to rock the cone bra onstage and off—most notably, at 1991’s Cannes Film Festival.

RELATED: Madonna’s 1985 Photo Reveal Shocking Changes Amid ‘Youth-Crazy’ Plastic Surgery Rumors

Many young stars have rocked their own versions of the cone bra over the years, from Lady Gaga to Katy Perry. Jenner’s take on the item was a little more understated than the original. She paired the dress with white heels and a white purse, along with diamond stud earrings and a large diamond ring.

The History Behind Madonna’s Gaultier Bustier

Jenner might have been trying to pay tribute to Madonna with her Gaultier-inspired look, but the pop star’s version is definitely superior to the beauty mogul’s. Her cone bra might look tame by today’s standards, but when Madonna made the bustier part of her tour wardrobe, it was a big deal. Stars like Jenner are still incorporating Madonna’s fashion into their outfits.

(GERARD JULIEN/AFP via Getty Images)

Gautlier designed all the costumes for the pop star’s 1990 tour, and he spoke to the New York Times in 2001 about how the collaboration came about. “When Madonna first called me in 1989, it was two days before my ready-to-wear show, and I thought my assistant was joking,” the designer laughed. “I was a big fan. She knew what she wanted—a pinstripe suit, the feminine corsetry. Madonna likes my clothes because they combine the masculine and the feminine.”

The designer marveled, “One of the conical bras from that tour just sold for more than $20,000 at Christie’s. And it wasn’t even the famous gold one. Isn’t that fantastic?” While some of Jenner’s fans might think the reality star’s take on the cone bra was better than the original, Madonna’s pink satin bustier will always be one of pop music’s most iconic looks.

More From Suggest