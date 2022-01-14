Kylie Jenner Still Keeping Low Profile On Social Media Amid Continued Fallout From Astroworld

Kylie Jenner was once the queen of Instagram, posting pictures almost every day to promote her various brands and give followers an inside look at her life. However, she has been largely silent on the photo-sharing platform since November of last year, after the tragic events of Astroworld.

The Astroworld Aftermath

The music festival, organized by Jenner’s boyfriend and father to her children, Travis Scott, made headlines around the world after ten concert attendees died. Many accused Scott of whipping the crowd into a frenzy, which led to the overcrowding that killed and injured so many.

In addition to that, Scott and his team got slammed by the public for not immediately stopping the concert when it became apparent people were in distress. Videos from the concert show people screaming for him to stop performing and ambulances attempting to drive through the packed audience.

Jenner, who was in attendance at the show, got blasted for her social media posts from the night. Her Instagram stories show the huge crowd — and the ambulances trying to get to the injured. The Kardashian clan are notorious for their occasionally tone-deaf responses, but it seems as if Jenner has taken that criticism to heart.

Jenner Has Posted Just A Handful Of Times

She has made only three Instagram posts since Astroworld. One was to promote mom Kris Jenner’s Christmas single, while the other two are photos of her growing baby bump. One of the posts came on New Year’s Eve, with a lengthy caption that saw the social media superstar reflecting on her year.

Jenner announced she was expecting in September of last year. She and Scott are also parents to three-year-old Stormi. The couple started dating in 2017 but called it quits two years later. After quarantining together in 2020, the pair rekindled their relationship and are excited to be giving Stormi a sibling.

“She has been wanting to give Stormi a sibling for a while. She loves being a mom. She is thrilled that she and Travis are pregnant again,” a source close to Jenner told People. “She has been enjoying her pregnancy in private. She has only spent time with close friends and family.”

Will Jenner And Scott Return To Instagram?

Scott has also been keeping a low profile on Instagram, with just two posts since Astroworld. One, a black and white photo of the rapper with the caption “Always,” is assumed to be a tribute to those who died at the music festival.

Many believe that the pair will start posting regularly again this year, which makes sense, especially for Jenner. She receives about $1 million per post, so this social media silence has meant lots of lost money for the reality star.

More Trending News

Khloe Kardashian Breaks Silence In Response To Magazine’s Claims About Travis Scott, Kylie Jenner

Kylie Jenner Facing Backlash For Extreme Tan, Accused Of Blackface, Cultural Appropriation

The Latest Update On “Affulenza Teen” Ethan Couch Isn’t Promising That He’s Change His Ways

Kate Hudson’s Son Just Turned 18 And Looks Just Like His Famous Father

Khloe Kardashian’s Daughter True Has A New Adorable Pet, But What’s That In The Background?