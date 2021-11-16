Kylie Jenner Hasn’t Posted On Social Media In 11 Days Amid Astroworld Fallout. How Much Is It Costing Her?

After the horrific events at the Astroworld music festival earlier this month, everyone involved is laying low, including the Kardashian-Jenner clan. Kylie Jenner, rapper Travis Scott’s girlfriend, got a lot of heat for posting Instagram stories from the show as people below her were screaming for help. The beauty entrepreneur has apparently taken fans’ criticism to heart; Jenner hasn’t posted anything on Instagram for 11 days.

How Much Is Jenner Losing?

Now, this might not sound that newsworthy, but by going social media silent, Jenner is potentially losing out on millions of dollars. The reality star is the highest-paid influencer on Instagram, receiving about $1 million per post, according to reliable reports. Jenner typically posts at least once a day; 11 days without uploading anything means she’s possibly lost out on millions already.

And that’s just for personal posts. Jenner’s brand accounts (Kylie Skin, Kylie Cosmetics, Kylie Swim, and Kylie Baby) have also stopped posting. All accounts usually post multiple times a day, helping to drive direct sales from followers. Without promoting her products, Jenner stands to lose even more money.

The beauty mogul’s payment for posts is based on a few different factors, like how many followers she has, and how many comments she gets per post. Jenner has been one of the top paid influencers for the last four years, competing with the likes of Ariana Grande, Cristiano Ronaldo, Beyoncé, and Selena Gomez for the #1 spot.

Avoiding Backlash

Jenner might be losing millions, but it might be worth it in the end. After her sister Khloe posted photos of herself, like usual, fan backlash was immediate, with many saying they would be unfollowing and would no longer buy from Kardashian-owned brands. The reality star family has long been accused of insensitivity, catching heat for posting out-of-touch or inappropriate photos.

Kylie Jenner released a statement soon after news broke of the Astroworld tragedy: “Travis and I are broken and devastated. My thoughts and prayers are with all who lost their lives, were injured or affected in anyway by yesterday’s events, and also for Travis who I know cares deeply for his fans and the Houston community.

She continued, “I want to make it clear we weren’t aware of any fatalities until the news came out after the show and in no world would have continued filming or performing. I am sending my deepest condolences to all the families during this difficult time and will be praying for the healing of everyone who has been impacted.”