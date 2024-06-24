Kylie, Jason and Travis Kelce Attend Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour Show in London

Pop star Taylor Swift is currently overseas performing her Eras Tour. Swift announced that the critically-acclaimed tour, which was named the highest-grossing of all time in 2023, is coming to a close this year.

With the days of the tour officially being numbered, everyone is trying to see the shows. As many times as they can. Including some of the biggest celebs. Taylor is currently performing in London. And during the tour stop Jason, Kylie, and Travis Kelce all showed up to watch Taylor do her thing.

Kelce Family Supports Taylor Swift During Eras Tour

“Travis Kelce was seen walking to the VIP floor tent during Paramore’s “Misery Business” with Kelce’s brother, sister-in-law, and best friend Ross Travis. The Kelces were in Cannes, France the day before the concert for the Cannes Lions Festival,” USA Today wrote.

“Fans snapped photos and videos of Jason exchanging friendship bracelets with Swifties. Also spotted on the floor, Swift’s parents Scott and Andrea Swift. Bridgerton actress Nicola Coughlan, Queer Eye host Jonathan van Ness, and actress Cara Delevingne.

Swift Won’t Appear in Summer Blockbuster

The movie Deadpool vs Wolverine, which is scheduled to release on July 26, is already being crowned one of the summer’s biggest on-screen hits. But fans thought the upcoming blockbuster could be even more bloviated with an on-screen cameo for Taylor Swift.

Fans began to speculate after IMAX released a new poster that featured Wolverine and Deadpool. Holding hands wearing friendship bracelets similar to the ones that are often sported by the “Tortured Poets Department,” artist. But Swift’s fans will be disappointed to find out that there will be no such cameo in the upcoming movie.

“Sorry, Swifties! Despite internet rumors, Taylor Swift will not be dazzling the screen in Deadpool and Wolverine. The pop superstar behind albums like The Tortured Poets Department and folklore is not in the film, Entertainment Weekly has learned exclusively,” Entertainment Weekly wrote.

Jason Kelce Comes to Kylie Kelce’s Defense

Kansas City Chiefs kicker Harrison Butker’s comments during his commencement speech at Benedictine College landed him in hot water.

One of the several controversial statements Butker made was when he implored women to be “homemakers.” Jason Kelce as a husband and father of two daughters expressed disappointment with Butker’s comments.

One fan tried to put Jason on blast by saying that Kylie was also a homemaker, insinuating that Jason was being a hypocrite. But the former Philadelphia Eagles center was quick to shut that theory down.

“I don’t think of Kylie as a homemaker, I think of her as my wife, I think of her as a mother,” Jason said.

“She has an occupation, as do I, and we keep our house the best we can. Our marriage is a partnership, we are equals who are figuring it out on the daily. The only expectation is that we love each other, support one another, and are committed to our family, that comes first.”