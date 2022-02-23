Kyle Rittenhouse Says He’s ‘Looking At Quite A Few’ Celebrities To Sue After Not Guilty Verdict

Kyle Rittenhouse, the teenager who was acquitted of all charges after shooting two protestors in Kenosha, Wisconsin, is ready to take legal action against some of the high-profile celebs who spoke out about his trial.

Rittenhouse Wants ‘To Hold Everybody Who’s Lied About Me Accountable’

During an appearance on Tucker Carlson Tonight, Kyle Rittenhouse announced that he and his team have launched the Media Accountability Project to raise funds to take media companies and individuals to court over “the lies they said” about him.

“Right now we’re looking at quite a few,” Rittenhouse told Carlson. “Politicians, celebrities, athletes. Whoopi Goldberg’s on the list. She called me a murderer after I was acquitted by a jury of my peers. She went on to still say that. And there’s others. Don’t forget about Cenk Uygur from The Young Turks. He called me a murderer before the verdict and continues to call me a murderer.”

Rittenhouse also said that he would be suing anyone who claimed he was a white supremacist. While out on bail, prosecutors said the teenager flashed a white power signal at a bar.

“We are going to hold everybody who’s lied about me accountable,” Rittenhouse continued. “Such as…everybody’s who’s lied, called me a white supremacist. They’re all gonna be held accountable and we’re going to handle them in a courtroom.”

Legal Experts Don’t Like His Chances

Some of his potential targets have hit back. Adrienne Lawrence, an attorney and host on The Young Turks, tweeted, “Did someone call Rittenhouse a ‘convicted murderer’? Because, to my knowledge, you can be a murderer factually, even if you’re legally acquitted. An acquittal doesn’t really change that one murdered another.”

Did someone call Rittenhouse a “convicted murderer”?



Because, to my knowledge, you can be a murderer factually, even if you’re legally acquitted. An acquittal doesn’t really change that one murdered another. https://t.co/GbqCZTpRqn — Adrienne Lawrence, Esq. (@AdrienneLaw) February 22, 2022

While Rittenhouse might have big plans to take on his accusers in the courtroom, legal experts don’t like his chances. Erik Ugland, an associate professor in the college of communication at Marquette University, told The Journal Times, “I think his chances of success are close to zero. I think the things published about him are reasonable interpretations of the observable facts.”

Kevin Goldberg, a media attorney with 25 years of experience who now works for nonprofit Freedom Forum, which educates people about the First Amendment, said, “I would say he has very little, to no, shot at winning. I will not say zero percent, because I have learned in the law to never say zero percent.” Whether or not Rittenhouse ends up taking any celebrities or media companies to court, it seems like it will be an uphill battle for the teen.

