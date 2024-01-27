Kurt Cobain’s Purported Autopsy Report Leaked

Nearly 30 years after Kurt Cobain’s unexpected death, the rock legend’s purported autopsy report has been leaked.

According to TMZ, a private investigator named Tom Grant posted the PDF on his X (formerly Twitter) account of what he alleges to be Cobain’s autopsy report. Grant notably has created a website that follows his investigation into the rocker’s death.

Download link for a free copy of the Kurt Cobain Autopsy Report at: https://t.co/qnKy9k0C2k Autopsy.pdf Copy/paste the entire link, including "Autopsy.pdf" into your browser window). This is the first time this report has been made public. — Tom Grant (@tomgrantpi) January 24, 2024

Although he claims the autopsy record is legit, Grant does not reveal how he obtained the document. TMZ noted that Kurt Cobain’s autopsy report was never released due to Washington state laws preventing the document’s disclosure. The report was given to Cobain’s family.

In the documents, it was then revealed that Kurt Cobain died by suicide. He had used a shotgun on himself. The medical professionals who conducted the autopsy stated that Cobain had a mix of substances in his system at the time of his death.

Along with the autopsy report, photographs of the scene were also released.

As TMZ continues to verify the documents, King County officials have not commented on whether or not the newly released report is legit. The officials also cited the Washington law in their reasoning for not commenting.

Kurt Cobain died on April 5, 1994, at the age of 27. He is one of the more well-known members of the 27 Club, which is a group of musicians who died when they were 27 years old. He was married to Courtney Love, with whom he shared a daughter, Frances Bean Cobain.

Film ‘Lolla: The Story of Lollapalooza’ Reveals Why Kurt Cobain Backed Out of the Popular Music Festival

The release of Kurt Cobain’s alleged autopsy report comes just one day after Lolla: The Story of Lollapalooza premiered at the Sundance Film Festival.

The film reveals why Kurt Cobain and the rest of Nirvana pulled out of the 1994 event. “We were planning the festival and Nirvana thought about it,” Dan Muller, co-founder of Lollapalooza explained. “But decided that they couldn’t do it. Kurt couldn’t do it.”

John Rubeli, second stage booker for Lollapalooza also said that Kurt Cobain’s key issue about the festival was fear of being a sell-out. “Kurt was terrified of selling out and Lolla was a sellout moment I think for them. He very clearly at that point was talking about how he looked in the audience and he saw all of the people that were beating him up in school – and me too, right?”

Rubeli then said that Nirvana was everything to the festival. “When you’re alongside something that once in a generation, once in a lifetime, it just fulfills you in every way.”

Meanwhile, Perry Farrell, the frontman for Jane’s Addiction, recalled the days leading up to Kurt Cobain’s death. “I had heard that Kurt escaped from a rehab,” he said. “And they were actually wondering if I knew where he was. I did not know where he was and then a few days later they told me that he had shot himself.”

L7’s Donita Sparks then added, “When Kurt died… it was the end of an era.”